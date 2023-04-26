What did Ezra Miller do? A timeline of the full controversy so far...









The tale of Ezra Miller has recently arrived at another controversy after it was revealed that Miller’s latest movie, The Flash, would indeed be released to the public. DC Studios had initially held back the movie’s release for months owing to it starring the disgraced 30-year-old actor in the lead role.

Miller, who now goes by the pronouns they/them, began their career with great acclaim following their role as a teenage serial killer in the movie We Need To Talk About Kevin. Thereafter, Miller scored roles in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and The Stanford Prison Experiment setting them up as the new indie darling.

Miller then went on to star in more commercial movies, landing a role in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts. The DC movie The Flash was due to solidify Miller’s position as a new box office star, however, a string of controversies have since derailed that. Now, the release of The Flash is being met with criticism by those who claim that releasing it turns a blind eye to Miller’s discrepancies and DC Studios have only made the call to curtail financial losses on the project.

Below we have curated a timeline of the controversies that Miller has become embroiled in. This began when footage emerged that appeared to show Miller choking a female fan. This footage prompted further reports of abuse. The web of tales related to the actor has only expanded since and we’ve curated them below.

What did Ezra Miller do? A timeline of controversies:

April, 2020 Ezra Miller chokes a fan A video surfaces on social media that shows Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. This resulted in Miller being escorted away from the premises.



According to the victim, the incident started out as “banter”, but Miller got mad when they misinterpreted a joke by her friend about their lack of martial arts skills. Ezra Miller threatens to kill members of the Ku Klux Klan Ezra Miller posts a rant on Instagram targeted at the North Carolina chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. In the message, Miller seems to suggest that they should either kill themselves or they were going to murder them.



Miller captions the post: “Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live [sic] now ok babies? Love you like woah.” January, 2022 March, 2022 Ezra Miller is charged harassment and disorderly conduct Ezra Miller is arrested in a Hawaiian karaoke bar after hurling abusive remarks at the patrons. Miller became embroiled in a physical altercation, later describing the confrontation as being “accosted by a Nazi.”



When police officers were called to the scene and arrested Miller, they became enraged, said that they had been misgendered and that their unlawful persecution constituted a hate crime.



Following Miller’s release, they were arrested once again three weeks later for throwing a chair at a private party and injuring a woman. Ezra Miller’s relationship with Tokata Iron Eyes is revealed after her parents file a restraining order After a temporary order of protection is filed in court, Ezra Miller’s relationship with Tokata Iron Eyes is revealed. According to her parents, their daughter met the actor when she was only 12 and Miller was 23 when they attended the Dakota Access Pipeline protest where she was a vocal figure. Their friendship then resulted in Iron Eyes flying to London to meet Miller the following year.



Since then, the parents argue that Miller has been a presence in Iron Eyes’ life and holds coercive control over her by the use of “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs.”



They were prompted to file the restraining order after Miller burst into their home and threatened them by yelling: “I will bury you and your slut wife.” They also claim that Miller stole several items including their daughter’s personal belongings, including a social security card, wallet, passport, driver’s license, and bank cards. June, 2022 June, 2022 Ezra Miller mocks the Standing Rock Sioux Tribal court When the court tries to serve Miller the court order, but is unable to locate the actor, they take to Instagram to mock the court’s inability to find them. This post is later deleted. Mother and 12-year-old daughter granted harassment prevention order against Ezra Miller A mother in Massachusetts is granted a restraining order for her and her 12-year-old daughter against Miller after the actor turned up at their property wearing a bulletproof vest, waving a gun and exhibited inappropriate behaviour towards the child by touching their hips.



Miller had known the child since February, though it is not known how they met. However, Miller took a liking to the child and described her as a powerful “mystic being”. Miller offered to start a clothing company with the 12-year-old and pay her tuition for a design school.



In the months before the restraining order was filed, Miller allegedly showed up at their property dressed as a cowboy and insisted that they were going to buy the child a horse. June, 2022 August, 2022 Oliver Ignatius accuses Ezra Miller of abusing Tokata Iron Eyes Miller’s former music collaborator Oliver Ignatius accuses the actor of verbally abusing Iron Eyes for wearing makeup. Ignatius alleges that he witnessed the incident, but Iron Eyes defends Miller and claims that Ignatius’ “catty comment” is “homophobic.” Ezra Miller is arrested for burglary in Vermont Miller is arrested by police in Vermont after allegations that they broke into an unoccupied residence and stole several bottles of alcohol. August, 2022 August, 2022 Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm property is accused of exposing children to drugs and weapons It is revealed that Miller has been living with a mother he met in Hawaii and her three children, aged one to five, at Miller’s farm in Vermont. They invited the family over to provide refuge from the family’s father.



However, Miller is accused of having unguarded weapons, ammunition and drugs scattered around the property. According to Rolling Stone, one source witnessed “Miller blow marijuana smoke in the baby’s face”.



A former resident later alleged that Miller believes that they are Jesus Christ and that people are critical of their relationship with Iron Eyes purely because she is a spider goddess and along with their powers they will bring about an Indigenous Revolution. Ezra Miller accused of evading service over emergency care order issued to residence of Vermont farm When Vermont Stat Police and social workers attempt to serve an emergency care order at Miller’s Vermont farm in order to take the children living there into emmergency care, the actor is accused of evading service after they told authorities that the family are no longer living there despite social media posts suggesting otherwise. January, 2023 Ezra Miller pleads guilty to misdemeanour and seeks mental health treatment Miller pleads guilty to misdemeanour unlawful trespass following the August 2022 incident at their neighbour’s property. Miller is sentenced to 1-year probation as part of the change-of-plea agreement.



Miller also insists that they are continuing to seek help for their “complex mental health issues” and states: “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.” Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’ gets release date after lengthy delays Despite wrapping filming in October 2021, DC Studios were forced to delay the release of The Flash owing to backlash surrounding Miller’s involved. However, since then, the studio has claimed that because Miller is now committed to treatment, it is the right time to release the film.



The film is due for release on June 16h. April, 2023