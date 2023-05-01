James Gunn delivers uncertain verdict on Ezra Miller’s future in the DCU









DCU co-creator James Gunn has delivered an uncertain verdict regarding whether the disgraced actor Ezra Miller has a future with the media franchise.

Gunn’s comments following the confirmation that The Flash will be getting a cinematic release despite long delays during which Miller’s controversial conduct was questioned.

Since filming wrapped on the project in October 2021, Miller became the subject of several arrests, allegations of grooming and running a cult, and other criminal accusations. The film, however, is now being released, in part, because Miller is now undergoing treatment for “complex” psychological issues.

“We’re just going to have to wait and see. We’ll see how things go, so, you know,” Gunn told AP Entertainment when asked about Miller’s future with the franchise. Gunn then moved the conversation on and did offer any further information on the issue.

This follows DCEU head Peter Safran’s comments, as he stated: “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. We’re fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now.”

“When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best way forward is but right now, they are completely focused on their recovery,” he added.