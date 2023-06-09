The Drums drop new single ‘Obvious’









American indie rockers The Drums have released their newest single, ‘Obvious’.

Earlier this year, Jonathan Pierce returned from a nearly half-decade-long hiatus with the track ‘I Want It All’. ‘Plastic Envelope / Protect Him Always’ followed later in the year, and now The Drums have four new singles so far in 2023.

“Unwavering love has shown itself to be stronger than any of my fears and self-protections,” Pierce says in a statement. “‘Obvious’ is a joyous song about that transformative moment, of finally lifting up my head, opening my eyes, and finding steadfast love surrounding me from all angles.”

“It’s about the realization that I’ve been loved all along, but I am just now feeling safe enough to let myself see it.”

The Drums are set to spend the summer of 2023 touring the US. Starting out in San Diego on July 12, the band will spend tour months crisscrossing the States, ending things right back in California with a final show in San Francisco.

Check out the video for ‘Obvious’, plus The Drums’ summer tour dates, down below.

The Drums 2023 Tour Dates

July 12th – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

July 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

July 15th – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

July 16th – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

July 17th – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 19th – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

July 20th – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

July 21st – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 22nd – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

July 24th – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

July 25th – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

July 27th – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

July 28th – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

July 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

July 31st – Boston, MA @ Royale

Aug. 3rd – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Aug. 5th – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Aug. 6th – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Aug. 8th – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Aug. 9th – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

Aug. 11th – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

Aug. 12th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

Aug. 14th – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Aug. 15th – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Aug. 16th – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Aug. 18th – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom