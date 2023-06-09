The Drums drop new single ‘Obvious’

American indie rockers The Drums have released their newest single, ‘Obvious’.
Earlier this year, Jonathan Pierce returned from a nearly half-decade-long hiatus with the track ‘I Want It All’. ‘Plastic Envelope / Protect Him Always’ followed later in the year, and now The Drums have four new singles so far in 2023.
“Unwavering love has shown itself to be stronger than any of my fears and self-protections,” Pierce says in a statement. “‘Obvious’ is a joyous song about that transformative moment, of finally lifting up my head, opening my eyes, and finding steadfast love surrounding me from all angles.”
“It’s about the realization that I’ve been loved all along, but I am just now feeling safe enough to let myself see it.”
The Drums are set to spend the summer of 2023 touring the US. Starting out in San Diego on July 12, the band will spend tour months crisscrossing the States, ending things right back in California with a final show in San Francisco.
Check out the video for ‘Obvious’, plus The Drums’ summer tour dates, down below.
The Drums 2023 Tour Dates
July 12th – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
July 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
July 15th – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
July 16th – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
July 17th – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
July 19th – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
July 20th – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
July 21st – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 22nd – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
July 24th – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
July 25th – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
July 27th – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
July 28th – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
July 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
July 31st – Boston, MA @ Royale
Aug. 3rd – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Aug. 5th – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Aug. 6th – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Aug. 8th – Chicago, IL @ Metro
Aug. 9th – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
Aug. 11th – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
Aug. 12th – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
Aug. 14th – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Aug. 15th – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
Aug. 16th – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Aug. 18th – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom