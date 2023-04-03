The Drums return with new track ‘I Want It All’









After four years of silence, The Drums have returned to pop music with their latest single ‘I Want It All’. This marks the first song that they’ve released since their album Brutalism in 2019.

The Drums frontman Johnny Pierce mentioned that the song had to do with a troubled childhood. When speaking about the song upon release, Pierce mentioned opening up about some of the hardships he faced as a child, telling Live4Ever, “It is only in the past few years that I have really begun to understand what happened to me as a boy, which has helped me start to build my own bridge towards real love”.

Pierce went on to say that he used the song as a mission statement to not repeat the same mistakes that he endured as a child, continuing, “The song is a declaration – that I will take what I was never given. I want the full experience of being human, which includes love and connection. I want it all”.

Prior to the new single, the last associated piece of The Drums’ media was ‘Ambulance’, which was released as a stand-alone single in late 2020 and billed as The Drums and Johnny Pierce. Since then, the band’s song ‘Money’ from the album Portamento has gained traction after being used in various videos on TikTok.