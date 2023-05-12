The Drums share pair of new singles ‘Plastic Envelope’ and ‘Protect Him Always’









Ahead of their summer 2023 tour, New York alt-pop veterans The Drums have returned with two new singles: ‘Plastic Envelope’ and ‘Protect Him Always’. Discussing these two “symbiotic” offerings, founding member Jonny Pierce explained that the songs are a product of him “accepting and nurturing each version of his younger self”.

“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way,” Pierce noted in a recent press release. “The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”

The new songs come after the release of ‘I Want It All’ and ahead of The Drums’ North American tour, where they are set to play the tracks live for the first time. The outing kicks off in San Diego on July 12th and will see the band perform in major cities across the UK and Canada. Things wrap up on August 18th with a conclusive show in San Francisco.

If you’re looking for tickets for the upcoming tour, keep an eye on the Drums’ website. You can listen to ‘Plastic Envelope’ and ‘Protect Him Always’ below.