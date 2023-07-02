The decentralisation of the music industry









The idea that you have to move to London in order to succeed in music has pervaded the British industry for years. There’s a pressure on artists and those looking to make it in the business side of things to head to the capital. Unfortunately, this belief is founded in truth, and London holds a wealth of opportunity that the north of England just hasn’t been able to compete with.

London has always bred opportunity in music – and across all branches of the industry. The so-called big four labels, namely EMI, Sony, Universal and Warner, are all situated in the capital. There’s a wealth of indie labels working alongside them too, from the bigger names like Warp and Rough Trade to smaller organisations like Sad Club Records. The biggest booking agents and PR companies have found a home in the capital, too. There’s an unparalleled number of music jobs in London, presumably more than everywhere else in the UK combined.

And, with that, of course, the result means that there are more opportunities for artists too. With a large scene spanning hundreds of genres and venues, from the hyper-pop PC Music scene to the post-punk of the Brixton Windmill and Speedy Wunderground. Artists situated in the north often feel a need to enter these scenes in the hope of making connections in London in order to really “make it” in their craft.

But increasingly, the industry is being decentralised from the capital as northern cities forge their own music scenes. The announcement that EMI will venture to Leeds with their fittingly named new label, EMI North, has only further legitimised the budding industry across the rest of Britain. The move marks the first time a major label has expanded outside of London.

EMI North have teamed up with two Leeds record labels, Clue Records and Come Play With Me, to further their work supporting grassroots, underrepresented artists. Leeds has already become a cultural hub for television, with the move of ITV and Channel 4 to the city. The addition of EMI only adds to this, validating and aiding the development of local artists and providing a new wealth of opportunity for hopeful industry professionals.

Though the expansion of a major label in the north is huge news, a number of smaller music organisations have been putting in the work to decentralise music from London for years. From the sleek indie of Melodic in Manchester to the folk focus of Hudson Records in Sheffield, northern labels have cultivated their own niches while supporting local artists in the process. Indie labels in the north often use funding to give industry professionals their first steps into the industry too, nurturing their skills in small teams.

However, it is not just labels who are putting in the work outside of London. The live industry is thriving, too, with the birth of large warehouse venues like Manchester’s Depot Mayfield and Leeds’ upcoming Project House. The latter has been a collaborative effort from legendary Leeds venue owners and promoters Super Friendz and the Brudenell Social Club, alongside Welcome Skate Store. Between all-dayer festivals and support slots, even the biggest venues in the north retain a community feel and provide a platform for upcoming artists.

Artists and industry professionals shouldn’t be forced to make the move to London to succeed. There’s an entire music industry growing in other areas of the country, and in many ways, it’s a more nurturing environment for newcomers to make their start. As music opportunities and organisations increase in volume, the outlook for artists and professionals in the north is bright. Dodging the competition and expense of the busy capital, artists have more room to thrive and “make it” in ways that really matter.

The north has birthed some of the most influential musicians of all time, from The Beatles to Arctic Monkeys to 808 State, and their northern roots have been essential to their sound. The current scene is home to some of the most exciting rising stars too, from English Teacher to Yard Act. Artists born outside of the capital seem to retain that sense of place and community in the north, looking to support those scenes with their newfound success.

Yard Act recently returned to Leeds for a five-day residency at the beloved Brudenell Social Club and have even gone on to set up their own label Zenn F.C., most recently putting out an unbelievably good track from Leeds rock band Thank. Notably, the relationship between artists and industry in the north retains a sense of community over commercialism or transaction. It’s one of the main reasons artists resist the pull of the cutthroat capital. Between scenes of DIY promoters, writers, venues and more, the northern music industry is endlessly interconnected and, more than anything, supportive.

Outside of major cities, access to the industry in the north has never been better. Where London has a breadth of opportunity and money, northern music scenes have focused on community, development and accessibility. Musicians and music professionals up north have all experienced a lack of opportunity, and a struggle to enter the intimidating industry, and they’re looking to share their platforms to change this for others.