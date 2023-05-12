Yard Act live review: Victory lap for hometown heroes









Yard Act - Brudenell Social Club 4

Yard Act were one of the major breakthrough acts of 2022, thanks to their debut album, The Overload. They are now on the final run of shows at the end of the album cycle, and they’re approaching the finish line with arms aloft and sweat dripping from their brow. While most acts in their position would play a polished, pre-rehearsed show at the biggest possible venue, Yard Act returned home for a five-night residency at the intimate Brudenell Social Club in Leeds.

The Brudenell is at the heart of the local community and a place that Yard Act call home. One of their first-ever gigs was in the smaller room less than two years ago, and now they’ve cemented themselves into the folklore of Leeds’ favourite venue with a batch of unforgettable shows. It’s a match made in heaven, and the post-punk band even had their own Trenchcoat Pale Ale on tap at the bar.

While most small venues aren’t known for their culinary expertise, the Brudenell is an exception to the rule. Just before moving into the main room for the show, there was enough time to quickly grab a portion of pie and mash, which was a delight, especially at under £10 in the current climate. After quickly devouring the food, it was time for the support act, who was none other than comedy icon Harry Hill.

Having never seen Hill perform live before and only being aware of his Saturday night television career, I was unsure what to expect. Within minutes, the performer had everybody in the room in fits of laughter and also showed a darker side to his humour but delivered in Hill’s unequivocally acerbic way.

As well as making the crowd burst into song, Hill also delivered hilarious impressions of Yard Act guitarist Sam Shjipstone and singer James Smith with the help of a props cupboard. The comedian also seemed to delight in playing at the former working man’s club and bringing his comedy to an atypical environment, which sometimes allowed him to delve into more adult-friendly territory.

Next, it was time for the main event, Yard Act. After touring non-stop for the last 18 months, you’d expect them to have a tight setlist which they rattle out on a nightly basis while on autopilot, but where’s the fun in being musical machines? Instead, Yard Act invited fans to spin the wheel on-stage and let fate decide their set.

They began with ‘Witness (Can I Get A?)’, which got the set off to a rollicking start. However, the wheel also made Shipstone whip a plastic crow and perform the national anthem in the style of Queen’s Brian May while the rest of the band booed his licks. Yard Act also donned pig masks for the comedic ‘Pigs Like Us’.

Although Yard Act refreshingly refrain from taking themselves seriously, they aren’t a novelty act. They prove this throughout their set but notably on an extended version of ‘Tall Poppies’. As an audience member, it was similar to observing a mini-opera, and Smith put on a vitally compelling theatric display which was awe-inspiring.

Although it would have been a joy to hear hits like ‘Payday’ and ‘Fixer Upper’, unfortunately, the wheel decided it wasn’t to be and has the final say. As Smith told the crowd toward the end of the show, “Slick is shit,” and reminded the crowd they’ve participated in a show that’ll never happen again in another time or place.

Before calling an end to the concert, Yard Act returned for an encore which began by teasing album two with ‘The Trenchcoat Museum’. The song is a statement of intent and has more of an aggressive edge than anything from The Overload, suggesting a heavier second chapter awaits the Leeds band.

Following the intriguing new release, Yard Act finished the night with another tonal shift as they reverted to irreverence for the final send-off with the assistance of Harry Hill and fellow comedian Phil Jupitus, who had supported the band earlier that week. The eclectic collective joined forces for a rousing rendition of ‘Tubthumping’ by Chumbawamba, and sent everybody home with a smile on their face.

Finished off with a "barn-storming rendition" (that's the type of thing music magazines say about bands isn't it) of Chumbawumba's 'Tubthumping' – feat TV's Harry Hill and Buzzcocks legend Phil Jupitus. Cracking night lads, cheers for having us @YardActBand 🍻 pic.twitter.com/eKTYgvj2Nj — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) May 12, 2023