The Cure’s Robert Smith and Simon Gallup accept Icon Award at The Ivors









The Cure’s Robert Smith and Simon Gallup were honoured with the Icon Award during last night’s Ivor Novello awards in London.

The legendary frontman and bassist have been part of the band’s lineup since its humble beginnings in 1978 and 1979, respectively. Over the past four decades, they have turned the band into one of the UK’s most beloved and iconic rock acts.

During the ceremony at Grosvenor House, Smith and Gallup were presented the Icon Award by their long-time agent, Martin Hopewell from Primary Talent. “The best part of half a century ago when I was a young whippersnapper booking agent, I was persuaded to get down to a small hotel in Crawley, of all places, to see a new and even younger band called The Cure, who were playing halfway up the bill of some sort of talent night,” Hopewell reminisced as he awarded the musicians.

He continued: “I wish I could say it was some kind of blinding light, road to Damascus experience but nevertheless… when we met up on the street outside afterwards, I agreed to start helping them get some gigs and that makes one of very few decisions I’ve made in my life that I don’t want to go back in time and give myself a clip around the ear for making.”

Hopewell then observed that The Cure had gone from playing “the smallest clubs and colleges to the biggest arenas and festivals”, he celebrated their “famously epic live shows and timeless songs that have inspired countless other artists and embedded themselves into the lives of millions of people”.

“There’s never been any knee-jerking to changing friends or any pretence to be anything other than what they are,” he said. “It’s possibly because of that honesty that the music they make has continued to make a real connection with an ever-changing audience. Without wanting to break any trade secrets, these two icons happen to be really nice chaps, which also goes for the rest of the band.”

“I’ve been a very lucky boy to be involved in Robert and Simon’s story. In fact, it’s been one of the great privileges of my life to work with them for the last four-and-a-half decades. I’m touched, chaps, that you’ve asked me to be here and more than a little bit proud to present you with the PRS For Music Icon Award.”

Smith then collected the award and took some time to thank Hopewell, the PRS and the Ivor Academy. “It means a lot to the two of us, actually, it’s a real honour,” he added. “Thank you to all the people who’ve helped us over the years and have been involved in turning our songs into real songs. It’s been the best thing you can imagine.”

Elsewhere, The Cure have given some details regarding two new albums that are on the production line. The first is to be named Songs Of A Lost World and is expected later this year.