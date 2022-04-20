Listen to Robert Smith’s isolated vocals from The Cure song 'The Lovecats'









The Cure have planted a large flag in the gloomy corner of music history for us to enter as we indulge ourselves in the melancholy beauty that only the UK post-punk scene can offer.

From their genesis in the late 1970s, the group of goths moved with their emotions from the humble beginnings of raw and energetic punk heard in their first album, Three Imaginary Boys, to the atmospheric and darkest work exhibited in 1982’s Pornography. Of course, Pornography infamously saw the band at breaking point as a feud between frontman Robert Smith and bassist Simon Gallup erupted amid a run of cancelled shows and missed rehearsals.

From this point onwards, Smith recalls that it was a surprise even to himself that the band found a way to continue into the 1980s. With Gallup’s departure, Smith and drummer Lol Tolhurst decided to push on with due reluctance to work on new material that eventually made up their 1983 compilation album, Japanese Whispers, which saw the first real turn toward pop music for the band with catchy hits like ‘The Lovecats’ and ‘Let’s Go To Bed’.

With the success of the singles, the album inspired the band to stick together and develop this formula keeping their trademark gothic touch but allowing their music to reach more ears with catchier rhythms and lyric structures.

Throughout the remainder of the 1980s, The Cure enjoyed an unprecedented rise to commercial success with the triumphant return of Gallup in 1985, as he and Smith buried the hatchet. This era saw the band become a whole again and the headspace of the members was clearly one of increased pride and happiness.

Listen to the catchy ‘The Lovecats’ below as never before through the isolated vocal tracks from Robert Smith’s microphone. The song was released as a stand-alone single in October 1983 and became The Cure’s first Top 10 hit, reaching number seven at its peak. It was released in December 1983 as part of Japanese Whispers, which marked the beginning of a new era for the band.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.