The Cure's Robert Smith named his favourite band in the world









In 2016, The Cure headed out on their world tour, and they were joined on the international jaunt by The Twilight Sad who Robert Smith believes is “the best band playing the best songs”.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Scottish group, they are a shoegaze group formed almost 20 years ago, and to date, The Twilight Sad have released five albums. Similarly to The Cure, it took them years of working underground before gaining the recognition they deserved, and even now, they are still flying somewhat under the radar.

Smith made the glowing comment about his touring partners in a piece in the NME following the run of dates. “I asked The Twilight Sad to join us on The Cure Tour 2016 because they are the best band playing the best songs – consistently brilliant, emotional, intense, inspiring, entertaining,” Smith explained.

He added: “They have added immeasurably to this year’s live experience – for fans, crew and Cure band alike… and it turns out they are the best people too! I can’t thank them enough.”

The offer to join their heroes on tour came out of the blue for The Twilight Sad, and initially, they believed it was a joke when they received an email from Smith via Mogwai singer Stuart Braithwaite. Much to their surprise, it was The Cure frontman, and a beautiful friendship blossomed.

Guitarist Andy MacFarlane told The Guardian in 2015: “For as far back as I can remember, we have all been huge fans of the Cure, so reading that was obviously mind blowing – although I was always slightly sceptical, thinking it was maybe Barry Burns from Mogwai trying to pull some elaborate joke on us.

“After we recorded Nobody Wants to Be Here and Nobody Wants to Leave I sent it to Robert to have a listen, and he said it was ‘BEAUTIFUL’. We wanted to do something special for the ‘It Never Was the Same’ single, as it was going to be the last release from the album.

“I knew it was a pretty far-fetched idea, but thought I might as well chance my arm and ask Robert if he’d be up for covering one of our songs to feature as a double A-side. I couldn’t believe it when he replied, saying he’d like to cover ‘There’s a Girl in the Corner’.”

Although they were over a decade into their career when Smith reached out to them, it was an affirming moment which helped introduce The Twilight Sad to a whole new audience after being crowned The Cure singer’s favourite band.

Listen to Robert Smith’s cover ‘There’s A Girl In The Corner’ below.