The Cure have revealed the title of their next album









In an interview yesterday (February 3rd), Robert Smith of The Cure revealed some details about the post-punk legends’ highly-anticipated and long-awaited upcoming album.

The Cure have been teasing new material for a while now and in 2020, they described the upcoming album as “merciless” and revealed that there was already a follow-up record planned. However, after various hold-ups, mostly related to COVID restrictions, the album has been put on the back-burner.

Last night while at the NME Awards, Smith revealed that one of the upcoming albums would be “real very soon”, as well as sharing more about its sister record and his anticipated solo album.

“So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished,” Smith explained. “Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1st, so I’ve got three weeks left.”

He continued: “I know what it’s called – it’s called Songs Of The Lost World. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

When asked about the sound of the upcoming records, Smith revealed: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.”

“I have to keep revisiting it. It’s a thing I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I realise I’ve only got one shot at doing it, so I’ve now started to add real instruments and acoustic instruments, whereas this time two years ago it was literally just feedback – but I’ve kind of grown a bit disenchanted with it. I’d listened to it like three times and I think it’s rubbish.”

Yesterday, Smith took home the Best Song In The UK Award at the NME Awards at the Brixton O2 Academy for his collaboration with Chvrches on their hit song ‘How Not To Drown’. Following the award announcement, they took to the stage to perform the track live together for the first time followed by a cover of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’.

Listen to ‘How Not To Drown’ feat. Robert Smith by Chvrches below.