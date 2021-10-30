Chvrches release director’s cut expanded edition of ‘Screen Violence’









It’s spooky season, and you know what that means. Thrills! Shocks! Scares! And most importantly, surprises! We got a pretty great surprise today, as Scotland’s best band of synth poppers Chvrches released the ‘director’s cut’ of their latest LP, Screen Violence.

The expanded edition of the album was announced earlier this week, and its new content includes three songs that were left off the original album, ‘Killer’, ‘Screaming’, and ‘Bitter End’.

Chvrches made no bones about the fact that Screen Violence was explicitly inspired by horror films, going so far as to have some John Carpenter remixes whipped up in the original promotional push of the LP. It makes sense that this ‘directors cut’ comes just as Halloween is peering around the creepy corner, and the three new songs play right into

‘Killer’ uses the guise of a movie monster to explore the sickening and overwhelming mental health issues that can crop up in the most innocent of people, while ‘Screaming’ and ‘Bitter End’ continue the album’s interrogation of modern culture and the increased distance that comes with being more connected than ever. Of course, it’s all wrapped up in Chvrches signature electronic-heavy sound. In an age where every two bit indie band is trying to program a synth loop to sound halfway decent, nobody is better at fully integrating technology into music than the members of Chvrches.

All told, it’s a wonder that this whole album was released during the hottest days of summer. It works way better as a fall, Halloween-adjacent LP, and that was even before these three additional tracks proved to be the nails in that proverbial coffin. Maybe they were always planning on releasing the expanded edition around this time, which makes for a devilishly delightful slow burn, but I know that I’ve been enjoying Screen Violence more and more as the chilly winds begin to pick up outside.

Check out the ‘director’s cut’ of Screen Violence down below.