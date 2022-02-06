Robert Smith hints at new album from The Cure









The Cure’s Robert Smith has hinted that new music from the group is imminent.

Smith has been discussing the potential new record for a long time now and first got fans’ tails wagging back in 2020 when he claimed to be “finishing off” a new album from the band. However, making a new record in the pandemic has been testing for the group and has taken longer than they initially perceived.

Last year, the singer told NME: “I know eight songs that currently make up the album. In the band, there’s a certain discussion going on but I obviously realise that the option is to do another album. Roger thinks that this is the last album but I think that every album we do is the last Cure album.”

The Cure now has a deadline for new material, and Smith has said they want the album to be finished before their European tour later this year. Otherwise, their plans to hit the road will be shelved.

He explained on Twitter: “We will be performing songs from a new album when we next play…or we won’t be playing at all! And I really want to play…so that means…”

Smith continued: “It means my desire to release a new album is overwhelming”.

The jaunt begins on October 6th in Riga, Latvia, and concludes in December with three nights at the SSE Wembley Arena in London.

