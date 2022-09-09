‘The Crown’ to stop filming "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth II









The Crown is likely to pause production of its upcoming sixth season “out of respect” for Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at the age of 96. The British monarch was crowned in 1952 at the age of 25. A statement issued on September 8th, 2022, clarified that she “died peacefully at Balmoral”.

Now, a source close to series creator Peter Morgan has confirmed to Variety that The Crown, which traces the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, will cease production of its sixth series. Deadline has also uncovered an e-mail in which Morgan says he expects filming to pause for a short time.

In the e-mail, the series creator added: “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.” Netflix has not yet shared a statement regarding the long-running program, the fifth season of which is set to premiere in November. Queen has been played by Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton.

Previously, series director Stephen Daldry said that The Crown would pause in the event of the Monarch’s passing. “None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” he told Deadline. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.”

Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II continue to pour in from around the world, with many members of the entertainment industry offering words of comfort. “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Elton John wrote. “She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

The Queen’s eldest son, The Prince of Wales, is now the reigning monarch. Addressing the sad news of his mother’s passing, King Charles III wrote: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”