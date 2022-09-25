'The Crown' will return with season five in November









The Crown has been cited as one of Netflix’s hottest properties, and it is only expected to grow in stature, especially after the massive worldwide interest generated by Queen Elizabeth’s passing. According to the latest reports, the new season of the hit show is set to be available for streaming in November.

With more than 20 Emmy Awards to its name, The Crown has successfully capitalised on the world’s obsession with the royal family and has transformed into a cultural phenomenon. After the news of the Queen’s death broke out, the show suspended the production of its sixth season, which is going to be the last one.

Producer Suzanne Mackie explained why the show will only have six seasons. She said: “Peter [Morgan] has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective. And I think he’s always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.”

While talking about the appeal of The Crown and the reason behind its popularity, Mackie commented: “We all know these stories, but what Peter does so brilliantly is get underneath that, and understand the landscape in a more nuanced, complex, surprising way.”

According to the producer, it’s in the show’s best interest for it to end as planned. She added: “The minute he starts trying to do that sooner, it will inevitably feel contrived or artificial. So, although this has been an absolute career highlight for me, it will absolutely be time to move on.”

