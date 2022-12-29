The Coppolas: Unravelling the ultimate nepo-family









Hollywood is run on nepotism, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a star working today that didn’t get their start through pre-existing industry connections. To break into the entertainment industry, it seems as though having a successful relative or close friend is your one-way ticket, whether you truly have the talent or not.

Over the years, the conversation around nepotism and the lack of meritocracy in the industry has grown larger, highlighting the inequalities perpetuated by Hollywood. People from low-income backgrounds, with no connections to famous stars, have a much harder chance of breaking into Hollywood. However, being the daughter, brother, cousin or niece of an actor or musician can be enough to secure highly sought-after opportunities.

Although there are many cases of nepotism dishing out undeserved opportunities, plenty of stars have acknowledged their privileges and proved themselves to be worthy recipients of success. From Jamie Lee Curtis (Janet Leigh, Tony Curtis) to Charlotte Gainsbourg (Serge Gainsbourg, Jane Birkin), many ‘nepotism babies’ truly possess the talent and work ethic to be successful stars. However, one family has reigned over the film industry since the 1960s, with many members proving themselves genuine masters of their craft – the Coppolas.

Of course, the best-known member of the clan is Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather and its sequels, alongside Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders, and the upcoming epic Megalopolis. As a key figure in the New Hollywood movement that emerged in the late 1960s and flourished in the early 1970s, Coppola is widely considered one of the industry’s greatest directors, with countless awards to his name. With The Godfather, Coppola revolutionised the gangster genre and blew fresh air into Hollywood. The film is now considered one of the most influential of all time. The director’s father was Carmine Coppola, a successful Julliard-trained musician. Although Carmine worked as a composer on Broadway and performed in the NBC Symphony Orchestra under Arturo Toscanini, he gained further recognition when he began scoring his son’s films. In fact, his score for The Godfather Part II won Carmine the Academy Award for Best Original Score.

Carmine also had a daughter, Talia Shire, who plays Connie Corleone, Vito’s only daughter in The Godfather series, which landed her an Academy Award nomination. She also earned a nomination for her leading role in Rocky, which she reprised in subsequent instalments. Shire has frequently starred in movies since and is set to appear in Megalopolis. Both Francis Ford and Talia have continued the Coppola legacy by producing famous offspring, all of whom have careers in the film industry.

Francis Ford had three children with his wife Eleanor Neil, most notably Sofia Coppola, who caused a stir when her father cast her as Mary Corleone in The Godfather Part III. Many critics quickly blamed 19-year-old Sofia’s lacklustre performance for ruining the film. However, she claimed that the backlash never got to her as she only took part to help out her father. Instead, Sofia has gone on to have a successful filmmaking career, writing and directing popular films such as The Virgin Suicides, Lost In Translation (for which she won an Academy Award for Best Screenplay) and Marie Antoinette. Although Sofia’s films have garnered their fair share of criticisms, the director has clearly inherited her father’s eye for detail and love for the medium, creating some beautiful films over the past few decades.

Sofia’s brother Roman has also had a successful career behind the camera, although his focus has mainly been writing rather than directing. He has frequently collaborated with Wes Anderson, co-writing Moonrise Kingdom, Isle of Dogs and The French Dispatch. He is also president of his father’s production company American Zoetrope, and produced several of his sister’s films, such as The Beguiled, and served as a second unit director on productions such as Marie Antoinette. Roman and Sofia’s late brother Gian-Carlo appeared in minor roles in several of his father’s movies and later served as associate producer for other Coppola productions like The Outsiders. He died in 1986, although he left behind a daughter, Gia Coppola, who directed the nepotism-filled 2013 picture Palo Alto, starring Emma Roberts, James Franco and Jack Kilmer.

As for Talia, she gave birth to three sons, most notably Jason and Robert Schwartzman. The former is best known for his collaborations with Wes Anderson, just like his cousin Roman. He landed the starring role in Rushmore and has since appeared in six more of the director’s films. Jason also had a prominent role in his cousin Sofia’s period drama, Marie Antoinette. His brother Robert has directed several films, such as The Unicorn, and starred in three of Sofia’s films, including The Virgin Suicides. He is also the lead singer of a band called Rooney.

Finally, we have August Coppola, brother of Francis Ford and Talia, a film executive, author and academic. Yet his most notable contribution to Hollywood was his son, Nicolas Coppola, otherwise known as Nicolas Cage. The actor took a different last name to separate himself from his famous family, but that didn’t stop him from getting a career headstart by appearing in several of his uncle’s films, such as Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club and Peggy Sue Got Married. Cage is now one of Hollywood’s most notable stars, yet many people are unaware of the actor’s place in the Coppola family dynasty.

So, there we have it – the Coppola family. Despite the nepotism that runs through the famous family, you’ve got to admit that most members are skilled at what they do – perhaps a dedication to cinema runs through Coppola blood. However, the Coppola family’s insistence on employing other nepotism babies and family members for their work is a prime example of Hollywood’s close-knit, exclusive system, which excludes the less fortunate. Considering the amount of influence the family bears, they have the power to make changes in Hollywood, but unfortunately, by looking at their track record, this seems unlikely.