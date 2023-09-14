The comic book movie James Gunn called “perfect”









In the ever-evolving realm of comic book adaptations, one individual has emerged as an authoritative voice: James Gunn. Starting from humble beginnings in independent cinema, he embarked on a trajectory that eventually led him to helm Marvel’s beloved Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, it was his recent venture into the DC universe, with The Suicide Squad, that solidified his status as an unparalleled authority on comic book movies.

Following the mammoth success of both films and having demonstrated his aptitude for seamlessly navigating two different comic book titans, Gunn was hired by Warner Bros as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. In a bid to both start afresh and significantly compete against Marvel, Gunn has been placed at the helm to oversee the studio’s transition into the leading superhero movie studio. Safe to say, when it comes to masks and capes, Gunn knows his stuff.

This gives his labelling of a certain superhero film as “perfect” all the more gravitas: none other than Deadpool. Speaking to GQ, Gunn explained how Deadpool, the 2016 Tim Miller-directed adaptation, holds a special place in his heart for several reasons. According to Gunn, “The first Deadpool (and second Deadpool, actually) are two of my favourite comic book movies.” Starring Ryan Reynolds as “The Merc with a Mouth”, the movie follows a wise-cracking mercenary whose powers include immortality and the ability to break the fourth wall.

Praise for Deadpool for coming “hot off the heels of the Guardian films” and pushing the element of comedy even further than his own Marvel trilogy, he singled out how the irreverent, tongue-in-cheek humour of Deadpool perfectly mirrored the spirit of the original comics – making it a genuinely faithful adaptation. Gunn states, “I think the movie does that really well.”

Beyond humour, Deadpool strikes a balance between laughter and heart, which Gunn finds exceptional. Despite its irreverent tone and relentless jokes, the film manages to infuse genuine emotion into the story, which Gunn praises, stating that the film “somehow also keeps it grounded and gives it a little bit more heart than the comics have”.

He added that “along with Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man and Christopher Reeve as Superman, Ryan Reynolds is one of the all-time great comic book icons.” Luckily for Gunn and all Reynolds/Deadpool fans out there, a third movie is officially in production, helmed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, who also directed another Reynolds vehicle, Free Guy.

Contingent on the ongoing actor strikes, Deadpool 3 is slated for a 2024 release – and will also see Hugh Jackman reprise his iconic role as Wolverine for the first R-rated Marvel film in the MCU. As to why the franchise is still going so strong, look no further than Gunn’s simple declaration: “I think Deadpool is a perfect adaptation of a comic book.”