Everything we know about 'Deadpool 3' so far









Deadpool fans have been waiting a long time for a third instalment of the beloved anti-superhero franchise. Four years to be precise. During that time, Ryan Reynolds has starred in all manner of projects, including Free Guy, 6 Underground and The Adam Project. Now, it looks like the actor is preparing to reprise the role after photos emerged of him getting into shape with Don Saladino. This is everything we know about the film so far.

Apparently, the next Deadpool movie will be included in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. This seems like a logical next step for the franchise. Ryan Reynolds’ character is known for his metatheatrical quips and self-effacing commentaries. Deadpool even found his way into the X-Men series when he visited Charles Xavier’s School For Gifted Children. He’s yet to interact with the likes of Thor, Spiderman or the Hulk, however.

Back in 2021, shortly after the release of WandaVision, Kevin Feige spoke to Collider about the forthcoming project: “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” he confirmed. He even offered insight into the filming schedule, noting that filming would not commence until at least 2022. According to the Marvel boss, Reynolds is a “very busy, very successful actor”, and that needs to be taken into account.

Feige went on to note: “We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.” Opening up about Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU, he called the superhero “a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.” Feige also confirmed that the movie would be rated R.

After Shawn Levy was announced as the director for Deadpool 3, it was revealed that Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese would be penning the script. They subsequently claimed that the new movie would be a “fish-out-of-water story”, with Reese adding: “Deadpool is a lunatic at the centre of a movie. To drop a lunatic in a very sane world, it’s straight butter. It’s going to be really fun”.

Most recently, Ryan Gosling appeared in a photo with trainer Don Saladino, suggesting that the actor is in the process of getting in shape for the role. In a captioned Instagram post, Saladino wrote: “And so it begins…” alongside an emoji of a red dot and a pair of swords. As it stands, no release date for Deadpool 3 has been confirmed.

When asked about the hold-up by The Playlist, Rhett Reese explained that they “want to make it great” and that they have been attempting to find the right balance amid the “marriage between Fox and Disney,” which hasn’t been easy.