The Clash album 'Combat Rock' gets 40th-anniversary reissue









The Clash’s lauded 1982 best-seller, Combat Rock, is to receive a unique re-release for its 40th anniversary. It’s the last great album the classic lineup of the band made, so for diehard fans of the influential British outfit, this new release is not to be missed.

The new edition is titled Combat Rock / The People’s Hall and is scheduled for release on May 20th. It will combine the original studio recordings, which include a host of favourites such as ‘Rock the Casbah’, ‘Know Your Rights’ and ‘Straight to Hell‘, with 12 tracks recorded at The People’s Hall, London, in 1981. Famously, the gig at The People’s Hall came after the band had completed a bumper 17-show residency at The Bond Casino in New York.

The bonus LP also features a new version of ‘Know Your Rights’, the previously unreleased instrumental ‘He Who Dares or Is Tired’ and the original mix of ‘The Escapades of Futura 2000’. There are also outtakes from ‘The Fulham Connection’, ‘Idle in Kangaroo Court’ and more.

The 40th anniversary special is available for pre-order now and is available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, and three vinyl LPs.

Check out the tracklist below.

Combat Rock / The People’s Hall tracklist:

Combat Rock – SIDE A

‘Know Your Rights’ ‘Car Jamming’ ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ ‘Rock the Casbah’ ‘Red Angel Dragnet’ ‘Straight to Hell’

Combat Rock – SIDE B

‘Overpowered by Funk’ ‘Atom Tan’ ‘Sean Flynn’ ‘Ghetto Defendant’ ‘Inoculated City’ ‘Death Is a Star’

The People’s Hall – SIDE A

‘Outside Bonds’ ‘Radio Clash’ ‘Futura 2000’

The People’s Hall – SIDE B

‘First Night Back in London’ ‘Radio One – Mikey Dread’ ‘He Who Dares or Is Tired’ ‘Long Time Jerk’ ‘The Fulham Connection’

The People’s Hall – SIDE C

‘Midnight to Stevens’ ‘Sean Flynn’ ‘Idle in Kangaroo Court’ ‘Know Your Rights’

Listen to ‘Rock the Casbah’ below.