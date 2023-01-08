The chilling prediction Mick Jagger made about Amy Winehouse









It didn’t take a genius-level psychiatrist to see that Amy Winehouse needed help in 2007. The singer-songwriter was 24 years old, world-famous, and hopelessly addicted to drugs and alcohol. She was in a mutually destructive relationship with her partner and eventual husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, and was beginning to show visible signs of impairment during her live performances.

Despite having one of the biggest albums in the world with Back to Black, progress on her follow-up LP stalled with her addictions in full flight. During the time that she married Fielder-Civil, she replaced her manager with a booking agent who continued to put her on stage, whether she was physically able to perform or not.

Someone who took notice at the time was Mick Jagger, the legendary frontman for blues-rock icons The Rolling Stones. Jagger had spent his fair share of time around addicts throughout his life, and when he talked to The Sun in 2007, he shared a chilling premonition.

“Amy is a brilliant artist who makes fantastic music. She has class. But I’m worried she might die if she goes down the road that she has taken,” Jagger said at the time. Winehouse had joined the band onstage at the Isle of Wight Festival earlier that year and was supposed to support the Stones on tour before dropping out.

“It would have been full circle for the Stones, as she is like some of these classic soul singers from the past that inspired us,“ Jagger said. “To have a woman that sings just like them in this time is wonderful.”

“If only she would sort herself out. It is hard as your mind has to make that switch,” Jagger concludes. “If my mind had not always told me that I should not do too much, I could have ended up like Amy years ago. But I always had that voice in my head that kept me on my toes and told me to stop altogether in the end. I realised I didn’t want to die young.”

Unfortunately, Jagger’s revelation never made it to Winehouse. Four years later, Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning in her Camden flat at the age of 27.