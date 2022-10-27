Celebrating Amy Winehouse's unflinchingly honest album 'Back to Black'









Three years after her gorgeous debut Frank, Amy Winehouse released her second and final album, Back to Black, which recieved international acclaim. The Grammy Award-winning album solidified Winehouse’s status as one of the most important voices in pop music. Despite her tragic death in 2011, aged 27, Winehouse’s enduring legacy continues due to her music’s unflinching honesty.

On Back to Black, Winehouse lays her struggles out for all to hear, whether that be addiction, heartbreak, guilt, depression, or infidelity. Rarely had a popular singer been so frank and open, defying the typical expectations of the period for female pop singers to appear put together and saccharine. Instead, Winehouse wasn’t afraid to appear messy and emotionally complex, battling with her conflicting thoughts over a series of compact songs.

By pulling inspiration from 1960s girl groups, contemporary neo-soul, R&B, and pop but singing intimate and exposing lyrics, Winehouse created a simultaneously classic and refreshingly new sound. The sheer amount of Winehouse-wannabes that spawned after the release of Back to Black, such as Duffy, Adele, and Paloma Faith, are a testament to the singer’s innovative style.

As soon as the album opens with ‘Rehab’, listeners know they’re in for an authentic and raw journey. Before any substantial instrumentals can be identified, Winehouse asserts that “They tried to make me go to rehab, but I said, ‘no, no, no'”. The upbeat track has a distinctively vintage feel achieved through “spring reverbs” on the vocals and drums. The inclusion of timpanis, bells and hand clapping all tie the song together, creating a warm, full sound that makes the perfect accompaniment for the hefty weight of Winehouse’s lyrical content. She sings with brutally honest diction, “I’m gonna, I’m gonna lose my baby/ So I always keep a bottle near.”

At just 35 minutes, Back to Black is a short collection of tracks, yet these 11 songs are packed to the brim with witty, evocative storytelling. ‘You Know I’m No Good’ is an excellent example of her narrative abilities. Winehouse details her infidelity, attempting to justify her behaviour by singing, “I told you I was trouble/ You know that I’m no good.” The singer analyses the relationship’s problems head-on rather than simply wallowing in the pain. In one particularly compelling verse, Winehouse’s lover notices carpet burns on her body, presumably from her sexual escapades with other men, yet he shrugs it off. Over an addictive drum beat and contemplative bassline, Winehouse questions the reason for her infidelity, “Who truly stuck the knife in first?”

Winehouse’s unapologetic frankness continues through the album, reaching a career peak on ‘Back to Black’, a sumptuously melancholic track laden with strings and backing vocals particularly reminiscent of The Shangri-Las. She explores her relationship with Blake Fielder-Civil, who had left Winehouse for an ex-girlfriend. It’s the ultimate break-up song, detailing the sheer pain and despair felt by betrayal. The opening lines leave no holds barred; she sings, “He left no time to regret/ Kept his dick wet with the same old safe bet.”

The smoothness of ‘Love is a Losing Game’ is unforgettable, using unusually simplistic lyrics to convey the confusion of love. The instrumentation, paired with the repetition of the track’s title, makes it a heart-wrenching listen. Winehouse once shared, “This is my favourite song from the new album. I always get a little teary when I play it.”

A more energetic cut comes in the form of ‘Tears Dry on Their Own’, which heavily samples ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Winehouse continues to self-reflect, singing, “I should just be my own best friend/ Not fuck myself in the head with stupid men.” She reflects on her dependence on alcohol, which caused her death just five years later, on ‘Wake Up Alone’. Gentle doo-wop-inspired backing vocals, striking piano, and guitar accompany her musings – she is “content” until the sun goes down – then she reaches for the bottle.

Back to Black ends in a similar vein to Frank. On her breathtaking debut’s closing track, ‘Mr Magic (Through the Smoke)’, the singer declares her love for weed, and on ‘Addicted’, Winehouse playfully announces that it has “got me addicted/ Does more than any dick did.” Although these songs are high-spirited and lively, they highlight Winehouse’s addictive personality, which ultimately led to her downfall, making them retrospectively tragic.

The bravery of Back to Black will never be forgotten. Winehouse’s openness can be traced in the resolutely honest lyrics of artists such as Lana Del Rey and Florence Welch. The singer never tried to be anyone but herself, okay with exposing her deepest flaws in the name of music, which she referred to as her therapy. In a 2008 interview with The FADER, she revealed, “I wrote songs about relationships that almost ended me. When you write about stuff that’s so personal, you don’t have to dig that deep.”