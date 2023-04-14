The Chemical Brothers confirm release of new album









British electronic duo The Chemical Brothers have confirmed their tenth studio album will arrive later this year.

Ahead of their headline set on the Outdoor Stage at Coachella on April 14th, The Chemical Brothers have unveiled a billboard near the Californian festival which features their logo and text stating that the new album will be released in 2023. However, no specific date was given, and the title is yet to be announced. The advertisement also notes how the forthcoming record coincides with the 30th anniversary of the band.

The announcement follows the new track, ‘No Reason’, which Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons shared last month. The Chemical Brothers’ latest effort marks the band’s first release in two years since ‘The Darkness You Fear’. Their last full-length album was 2019’s No Geography.

“‘No Reason’ is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo,” the press statement for ‘No Reason’ reads. Prior to its official release, the track was incorporated into their live sets and will likely be aired by The Chemical Brothers at Coachella.

Last year, The Chemical Brothers released a special, three-LP vinyl reissue of their classic album, Dig Your Own Hole. The record was initially released in 1997 and spawned the chart-topping singles ‘Setting Sun’ and ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’.

