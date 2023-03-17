The Chemical Brothers share new single ‘No Reason’









British electronic duo The Chemical Brothers have returned with their brand new single, ‘No Reason’.

The pairing, comprised of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, shared a taster of the new track on their social media last week ahead of the release. ‘No Reason’ marks the band’s first release in two years since ‘The Darkness You Fear’, and their last full-length album was 2019’s No Geography.

“‘No Reason’ is unmistakable and irresistible, built from a cascading melody, a heavy acid riff and a snare roll that rattles like a military tattoo,” a press release states. The track has already been incorporated into their live sets and was mastered in Dolby ATMOS by Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Additionally, ‘No Reason’ arrives with an animated video which follows a similar aesthetic to the one they’ve adopted during recent shows. For the visuals, The Chemical Brothers have again recruited longtime collaborators Smith and Lyall. The video was choreographed and performed by Gecko Theatre.

Last year, The Chemical Brothers released a special, three-LP vinyl reissue of their classic album, Dig Your Own Hole. The record was initially released in 1997, and spawned the chart-topping singles ‘Setting Sun’ and ‘Block Rockin’ Beats’.

Watch the video for ‘No Reason’ below.