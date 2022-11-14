The Breeders play Pixies song 'Gigantic' with Dave Grohl









You don’t need me to tell you the massive impact that Kim Deal has had on alternative rock. Starting out as the bassist and vocalist for Boston alt-rock pioneers the Pixies, Deal kept the buzz going with her twin sister Kelley in their new band, The Breeders. Across those two acts, Deal has some of the most foundational and iconic material in the evolution of rock music.

Pretty much everyone who picked up a guitar after 1988 knows at least a few Pixies songs by heart, one of which is almost undoubtedly ‘Gigantic’. Deal’s first lead vocal in the band, ‘Gigantic’ was released as a single from the Pixies’ debut studio album Surfer Rosa. Although lead singer Black Francis would institute an almost autocratic rule over the band from that point on, ‘Gigantic’ would continue to be Deal’s main spotlight during her time in the band.

A few impressionable young listeners who took note of Deal’s talents were the members of Nirvana. When talking about The Breeders in 1992, Kurt Cobain explained: “The main reason I like them is for their songs, for the way they structure them, which is totally unique, very atmospheric. I wish Kim was allowed to write more songs for the Pixies because ‘Gigantic’ is the best Pixies song, and Kim wrote it”.

The ‘Gigantic’ single was produced by Gil Norton, who went on to produce the Pixies’ next three albums, Doolittle, Bossanova, and Trompe le Monde. His work on those albums were the primary reason that Dave Grohl hired Norton to produce two Foo Fighters albums, 1997’s The Colour and the Shape and 2007’s Echoes, Silence, Patience, and Grace. Just through that, there are about two degrees of separation between Kim Deal and Dave Grohl.

Now, there’s just one. That’s because when The Breeders took the stage at VetsAid this past weekend, the benefit concert organised by Joe Walsh, they welcomed Grohl on stage to provide guitar and backing vocals for ‘Gigantic’. Grohl floated around the show, making appearances with Walsh’s hard rock originators, the James Gang, later in the night as well.

Check out Grohl sitting in with The Breeders on ‘Gigantic’ down below.