The book Jeff Tweedy says holds the key to understanding rock and roll









Jeff Tweedy first launched his career in the 1980s as part of rock band Uncle Tupelo. After releasing four albums, the band broke up in 1994, after which Wilco was formed by Tweedy and several of its band members. Over time, Wilco’s musical trajectory experienced a transformative journey, embracing an expansive spectrum of genres such as rock, folk, and the experimental, while Tweedy’s songwriting deepened, assuming a more personal and introspective feel.

In tandem with his musical achievements, Tweedy has also penned a number of books about his own personal experiences with mental health, relationships, and addiction, alongside in-depth insights into his creative processes. As a writer, Tweedy often looks to others as a source of inspiration, citing the likes of George Saunders and Lynda Barry as just two authors who formed his creative vision.

As someone who’s well versed in the realm of rock and roll, Tweedy has also revealed the one book that, to him, truly holds the key to understanding rock and roll. We’ve all heard of the weird and wonderful escapades that happen at the crux of rock and roll culture, but according to Tweedy, no other book sums it up more perfectly than Don Quixote by Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes.

Published in 1605, Don Quixote is considered one of the most essential works in the Western canon. It’s been hailed as a classic of the Spanish Golden Age and is often regarded as the first European novel. The story itself revolves around the adventures of a self-proclaimed nobleman who becomes convinced that he is the legendary Don Quixote, a knight-errant on a quest to revive chivalry and protect the helpless. He sets out on a series of escapades with his loyal squire, however, Quixote’s idealistic vision clashes with the reality of the world around him, leading to comedic and often poignant situations.

The novel is a complex blend of genres, including satire, romance, and adventure. It explores themes such as the power of imagination, the clash between reality and illusion, the decline of chivalry, and the nature of sanity. Quixote himself is often seen as a symbol of idealism and delusion, and his interactions with characters he meets on his journeys reveal insights into human nature and the ways people construct their own realities.

When discussing its potency, Tweedy recalls recommending the novel to anyone wanting to understand what rock and roll means to him. Something that he, among others, recognise may be seen as inherently “obnoxious” but profound nonetheless: “Without [his squire] Sancho Panza believing in or at least humouring his ‘liege,’ the magic evaporates. It feels incredible to suspend disbelief and subscribe to the world-changing spell cast by a rock song. What’s wrong with that? Lots, probably. But life would suck without it.”

Tweedy isn’t the only person the novel has left a lasting impact on. Many musicians cite the story’s exploration of the human condition and the power of imagination as a fearless challenge of conventional storytelling, with themes dipped so heavily in quintessential rock and roll culture that it’s difficult not to find resonance in one way or another.