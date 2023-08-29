The Bob Dylan song Don Henley said “really knocked me out”









Don Henley from the Eagles is part of a highly exclusive club due to being a member of a band that Bob Dylan greatly admires. Their relationship goes both ways as Henley is a Dylan obsessive who respects the singer-songwriter not only due to his high level of musical output but also the way that he’s managed to never compromise at any stage.

Another link between the two musicians is Dylan’s 2020 song ‘Murder Most Foul’ that namechecks Henley along with his fellow Eagles band member Glenn Frey. In the 17-minute track, he says: “Play, ‘Please Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood’, Play it for the First Lady, she ain’t feeling any good, Play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey, Take it to the limit and let it go by.”

Although Dylan referenced Eagles’ 1975 song ‘Take It To The Limit’ in ‘Murder Most Foul’, it isn’t one of his favourite tracks by the band. During a rare interview with the New York Times following the release of his most recent material, Dylan named his three favourite Eagles creations, revealing: “‘New Kid in Town,’ ‘Life in the Fast Lane’, ‘Pretty Maids All in a Row’. That could be one of the best songs ever.”

As compliments go, it doesn’t get much grander than Dylan describing a song by your band as “one of the best songs ever” and mentioning you in one of his lyrics. Additionally, on several occasions, Dylan has regularly covered Henley’s track ‘The End of Innocence’ during his tour in 2002.

To mark Dylan’s 60th birthday, Henley contributed words to Rolling Stone about his love of the musician, including the track that “really knocked me out”. He began by writing: “Bob Dylan is the quintessential enigmatic character – he’s been able to maintain a certain mystery that he cultivated from the very beginning. I think there’s both more and less to him than meets the eye. I have an enormous respect for what he’s brought to popular music, particularly as I get older. His survival is very welcome in this shallow musical climate we have today.”

Henley continued: “We used to do a cover of ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ with my band back in Texas. I first responded to Dylan’s lyrics. He’s one of the pioneers of thoughtful lyrics that are about something besides boys and girls. And even when they were about boys and girls, they weren’t about boys and girls in a normal way”.

Although he holds Dylan’s classic tracks in the highest regard, Henley also revealed an affinity with ‘Things Have Changed’ from 2000’s Wonder Boys album and recalled being blown away upon hearing it for the first time.

“That most recent song he did – ‘Things Have Changed’ – really knocked me out,” Henley remembered. “I was driving around one day, and I’d never heard it before, and I thought to myself, ‘Wow, somebody is really doin’ a good Bob Dylan.’ I was saying, ‘This is better than Bob,’ and it turned out to be him. He’s a cyclical person, as all great artists are – he sort of comes and goes”.

Listen to ‘Things Have Changed’ below.