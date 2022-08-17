The Beths share new track 'Knees Deep'









The Beths - 'Knees Deep' 4

New Zealand indie rockers The Beths have returned to share the latest preview of their upcoming LP Expert in a Dying Field, the driving and anxiety-riddled ‘Knees Deep’.

“I’m the kind of person who wants to go swimming but takes like 10 minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully,” singer Liz Stokes explains in a statement. “I hate this about myself and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared”.

A hardy rock and roll track, ‘Knees Deep’ takes that central metaphor of uncertainty and fear, twists it around, and produces an exuberantly catchy tune out of it. The Beths are experts at no-frills guitar music with touches of punk energy and pop melodies. If that sounds like your thing, and it should be because it sounds awesome, then Knees Deep will be a welcome addition to any of your playlists.

Despite proclaiming her own scaredy cat ways in the song’s lyrics, Stokes completely goes against this notion by leaping off the edge in a real-life bungee jump in the song’s videos. Metaphors are hard; after all, they’re just metaphors, but for some reason, I’m a little less convinced of the song’s message since Stokes is absolutely someone who will leap off into the unknown.

Okay, that doesn’t seriously diminish the impact of ‘Knees Deep’, which is an excellent addition to the band’s perfect three-for-three run of singles so far this year. Previously, we got certified jams from The Beths with ‘Silence is Golden’ and ‘Expert in a Dying Field’. We can almost mathematically certify that Expert in a Dying Field will be a great album just by the sheer number of featured bangers.

Check out the video for ‘Knees Deep’ down below.