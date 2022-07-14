The Beths drop new single 'Expert in a Dying Field'









The Beths - 'Expert in a Dying Field' 8.3

New Zealand indie rockers The Beths have returned to drop their latest single, the title track from their upcoming studio album Expert in a Dying Field.

With a rock steady beat anchoring the track, ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ is pure blissful rock music. Complete with catchy hooks, intertwining guitar lines, and snotty smart-ass lyrics, The Beths have another great song covering the difficulties and tribulations that sounds completely unique to them.

“I really do believe that love is learned over time,” Stokes said in a statement. “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.”

Along with previous single ‘Silence is Golden’, ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ brings a welcomed edge to The Beths’ music. Fans know that the band can play twee folky rock music with angelic harmonies all day, but The Beths can also rip when they really want to. That mostly came across during their stage shows, but now we’re truly getting some fuzzy studio songs that come with a bit of bite to them.

It’s a sound that looks good on The Beths, an underappreciated outfit that deserves to be recognised on a much larger scale. While it’s true that there is just far too much music out in the world right now, if you find some time to discover what The Beths have to offer, I promise you will not be disappointed.

Check out the video for ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ down below. Expert in a Dying Field is set for a September 16th release.