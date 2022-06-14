The Beths share euphoric new single 'Silence Is Golden'









The Beths - 'Silence Is Golden' 7.4

Ahead of the release of their new album, Expert in a Dying Field, New Zealand alt-rockers The Beths have shared a brand new single. ‘Silence Is Golden’, our first preview of the new studio offering, is out now.

The Beths began recording Expert in a Dying Field, which is slated for release on September 16th, 2021, at the New Zealand studio of guitarist Jonathon Pearce. However, a four-month Covid-19 lockdown sadly put an abrupt end to the effort.

In an attempt to make the best of a bad situation, The Beths decided to switch up their tactics, trading notes and audio files remotely before re-joining to finish the collaboration in-person while on tour. The four-piece finally finished the album during a three-day session in a studio in Los Angeles.

Like so many songs written throughout 2020/2021, ‘Silence is Golden’ bears the mark of that fragmented, isolated period. The track bristles with pop-punk energy, an off-beat drum track imbuing it with mesmeric rhythmic complexity.

As Elizabeth Stokes sings of wanting to “Go to the wild/Soak up the quiet,” one is reminded of the strange tranquillity that the initial lockdown engendered. Indeed, in ‘Silence Is Golden’, Stokes seems to damn the city and the inevitable return of its hustle and bustle.

Opening up about the track in a recent statement, Stokes said, “The song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise, where each new sound makes you more and more stressed.” Expert in a Dying Field is available for pre-order now. In the meantime, The Beths are soon to embark on a North American tour, which includes stops in Seattle, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago and Columbus.

The Beths 2022 Tour Dates:

07/24 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

07/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

07/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

07/31 — Denver, CO @ UMS – The Underground Music Showcase

08/02 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

08/03 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/04 — Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

08/05 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

08/10 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

08/11 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

08/13 — North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA

08/14 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

08/15 — Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

08/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

08/19 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

08/20 — Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

08/22 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

08/23 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

08/25 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

08/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

08/27 — Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

08/28 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

08/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/01 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar