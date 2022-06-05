The Beatles song that ended Oasis' career









Oasis’ volatility and self-destructive tendencies were baked into the band’s DNA. Hell, the Gallagher brothers could hardly get through a joint interview during the height of their fame without things devolving into petty quarrels. While they undeniably became one of the biggest acts in British rock, the spats and tiffs that frequently erupted between Noel and Liam Gallagher provided a fair amount of additional entertainment for fans.

Even after their cultural and creative apex, Oasis were still one of the biggest bands in the world, frequently headlining festivals and regularly selling out stadium shows as they approached the end of the 2000s. The sparring matches between the Gallaghers continued, but it seemed as though the routine of fights and subsequent makeups was well established, so much so that an actual breakup seemed highly improbably.

That was before a backstage fight at the Rock en Seine Festival in France on August 28th, 2009. The exact details of what occurred backstage before the band’s performance aren’t fully agreed upon, but after Liam took some of his anger out of one of Noel’s guitars, the elder Gallagher decided that he had finally had enough and left the band permanently.

That appearance at Rock en Seine never happened, which made the band’s gig at the V Festival on August 22nd the final Oasis show. The setlist for that night was a comprehensive look at the band’s entire two-decade career, with classic ’90s hits like ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Live Forever’ rubbing elbows with newer material like ‘The Shock and the Lightning’ and ‘Songbird’. As was a longstanding tradition, the group ended their encore with a rendition of The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’.

The classic Magical Mystery Tour cut was one of the first songs that Oasis learned as a band, and the cover continued to appear throughout the band’s live shows as they kept getting bigger and bigger. A frequent fixture of the band’s encores from 1994 to 1996, ‘I Am the Walrus’ saw a resurgence in the band’s setlists in 2001 and closed nearly every show that Oasis played in their final year.

All told, according to setlist.com, Oasis played ‘I Am the Walrus’ 320 times over the course of 18 years as a band. That’s good enough make it the tenth most-played Oasis song in the group’s history, slotted between the classic songs ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’. Check out a rousing version of the track from 2002 down below.