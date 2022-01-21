Listen to Liam Gallagher's isolated vocals on Oasis song 'Wonderwall'









Liam Gallagher is an incredibly unique singer. To plenty of listeners, he’s the voice of Britpop, bringing the perfect amount of attitude and rock ‘n’ roll spirit to an otherwise stuffy genre. To others, his particular bray is like nails on a chalkboard, an insistent whine that rarely, if ever, stays in tune.

Both arguments have their merits, but whether you think Gallagher’s nasally croak is great or not, it’s hard to argue against its power. Oasis were quite simply the biggest band in Britain in the 1990s. Maybe even the world, considering how dominant (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? was on global album charts. Even in America, where success for Britpop was elusive, Oasis toured stadiums and arenas, constantly playing to thousands of people when they weren’t breaking up all the time.

However, Liam’s voice factored into it, the best you can say is that it didn’t drive people away. It was singular, instantly identifiable, and actually more tuneful than most would care to admit. Sure, it was easy to parody and not particularly smooth and tuneful as far as professional singers go, but Liam Gallagher sang perfectly for Oasis — and that’s all he had to do.

If the world really didn’t like his voice, then would they have listened to ‘Wonderwall’ over a billion times on Spotify? Would millions of people have shelled out money to see either Oasis or Gallagher in his solo career singing the song? I think not. Just like the song itself, Gallagher’s voice has some kind of magic in it that lets it transcend some of its obvious influences to take on a life of its own.

When you hear Gallagher’s isolated vocal for ‘Wonderwall’, you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was exaggerated or affected in some way. But no, that’s Gallagher, in all his glory. In fact, compared to songs like ‘All Around the World’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, this is actually Gallagher being subtle. That doesn’t say much, considering that the timbre of his voice can still shake the walls, but it’s true that Gallagher employed at least a little bit of restraint while recording the final take. I mean, he elected to record it before going to the pub, so that’s what I call restraint.

Check out the isolated vocal for ‘Wonderwall’ down below.