The Beatles to reunite for ‘Let It Be’ on new Dolly Parton album









The surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, will reunite for a cover of ‘Let It Be’ on the forthcoming Dolly Parton album, Rockstar. A mixture of rock originals and covers in 30 songs, it arrives on November 17th via Butterfly Records and Big Machine Label Group.

On Rockstar, Police frontman Sting features on a cover of ‘Every Breath You Take,’ Pink and Brandi Carlile help a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ and Miley Cyrus appears with her godmother for a version of ‘Wrecking Ball’. Elsewhere, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is on hand for ‘Heart of Glass’.

Nine original tracks are also included. Among them are the Stevie Nicks collaboration ‘What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You,’ the Ronnie McDowell-featuring ‘I Dreamed About Elvis,’ and the title track with Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. ‘Word of Fire’, the lead single, is scheduled for release on May 11th.

Rockstar closes with two all-star collaborations. The surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, alongside Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood, team up with Parton to cover the Liverpool band’s ‘Let It Be’. Then, there’s the cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s ‘Free Bird’, with Gary Rossington – who passed away in March – Artimus Pyle and posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.

It is shaping up to be an all-star cast for the album.