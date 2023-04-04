Lynyrd Skynyrd will continue despite the death of final original member Gary Rossington









American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd have officially announced that they will continue as a band following the recent death of founding guitarist Gary Rossington. This means that the group will honour their scheduled tour dates, including the co-headlining summer run with ZZ Top.

Rossington was the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who passed away on March 5th, aged 71. His cause of death is yet to be revealed; however, he suffered several health setbacks in recent times, including emergency heart surgery in 2021.

In a new press release, Skynyrd announced that while they debated whether to continue, they decided it was in the best interest of the band and fans to carry on and honour Rossington’s memory.

Rossington’s widow Dale, a backup singer in the group, said: “I recently lost my husband and partner of over 41 years. He was an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend, but most importantly was a world class musician and songwriter. It’s been my honor and privilege to share the stage with him for all these years. His music touched so many millions of people around The World, and Gary was always the first to say how, ‘Skynyrd’s music is bigger than me or any one person.'”

Continuing: “Gary made it known at every chance to express how timeless the music was, and it was always his goal to keep the music alive for his brothers because that was always their dream. He spent his entire life trying to carry on that dream for Ronnie, Allen, Steve and all the others over the years. While he was not able to physically be on stage with the current lineup over the last couple years, he supported them in every way. His dream will continue thanks to Johnny, Rickey and the rest of our band mates to continue to carry his legacy and music on for future generations.”

Frontman Johnny Van Zandt added: “Gary was not only my brother, bandmate and friend. I think he loved me as much as I loved him. We would do anything for each other. We laughed, we fell, we cried and made up, and shared the stage for the last 36 years. Gary, along with my brother Ronnie and Allen started this band and left us all a legacy of music that has stood the test of time, and crossed three generations of fans. The music they created, and the music we created, together since 1987, was always meant to be experienced LIVE. We have come together with the founding band member estates, and everyone involved, and feel the music should continue for everyone to love and enjoy. So we will continue to perform for the Skynyrd Nation.”