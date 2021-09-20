The 2021 Emmys: The complete winners list

It has become known as the TV Oscars, and with television firmly competing with movies for our regard and affections, The Emmys are bigger than ever.
Last night saw the television elite descend on a Hollywood red carpet for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The big winners on the night were royal drama The Crown and football-based comedy show Ted Lasso with limited series Mare of Easttown also sharing the spoils.
Olivia Colman once again garnered a gong for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. She accepted the award stating: “What a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family.”
Before emotionally adding: “I loved every second of it and I can’t wait to see what happens next. I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during Covid, and he would’ve loved all of this.”
Another winner on the evening was Michaela Coel, who won outstanding writing for a limited series with her consent drama I May Destroy You. As Cole accepted the award, she said: “I dedicate this story to every single survivor of sexual assault.”
Aside from the emotional tributes, the triumph of The Crown also represents a huge moment for Netflix after it became the first time the streaming service secured a victory for the top award.
You can see the full list of winners below.
The full 2021 Emmy winners list:
Outstanding drama series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- WINNER: The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding limited series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare Of Easttown
- WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit
- Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Outstanding comedy series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- WINNER: Ted Lasso
Lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
- WINNER: Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Lead actress in a drama series
- Uzo Aduba – Treatment
- WINNER: Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez – Pose
- Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Supporting actor in a drama series
- WINNER: Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michael K Williams – Lovecraft Country
- Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
- John Lithgow – Perry Mason
- Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Supporting actress in a drama series
- WINNER: Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Emerald Fennell – The Crown
- Madeleine Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Paul Bettany – WandaVision
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- WINNER: Ewan McGregor – Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Leslie Odom Jr – Hamilton
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
- WINNER: Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
- Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
- WINNER: Evan Peters – Mare Of Easttown
- Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Renee Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
- Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
- Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
- WINNER: Julianne Nicholson – Mare Of Easttown
- Jean Smart – Mare Of Easttown
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- William H Macy – Shameless
- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Aidy Bryant – Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney – Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- WINNER: Jean Smart – Hacks
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
- WINNER: Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
- Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
- WINNER: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding reality competition series
- Nailed It!
- The Amazing Race
- WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
- Conan
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding variety special
- Bo Burnham: Inside
- David Byrne’s American Utopia
- 8:46 – Dave Chappelle
- Friends: The Reunion
- WINNER: Hamilton
- A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Writing for a comedy series
- Steve Yockey – The Flight Attendant
- Meredith Scardino – Girls5eva
- WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs, Jen Stansky – Hacks
- Maya Erskine – Pen15
- Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly – Ted Lasso (Make Rebecca Great Again)
- Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly- Ted Lasso (Pilot)
Writing for a drama series
- Rebecca Sonnenshine – The Boys
- WINNER: Peter Morgan – The Crown
- Yahlin Chang – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Misha Green – Lovecraft Country
- Dave Filoni – The Mandalorian (Chapter 13: The Jedi)
- Jon Favreau – The Mandalorian (Chapter 16: The Rescue)
- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady – Pose (The Finale)
Writing for a limited series, movie or drama
- WINNER: Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
- Brad Ingelsby – Mare Of Easttown
- Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
- Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron – Wandavision (All-New Halloween Spooktacular)
- Jac Schaeffer – WandaVision (Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience)
- Laura Donney – WandaVision (Previously On)
Director for a comedy series
- James Burrows – B Positive (Pilot)
- Susanna Fogel – The Flight Attendant (In Case of Emergency)
- WINNER: Lucia Aniello – Hacks (Pilot)
- James Widdoes – Mom (Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)
- Zach Braff – Ted Lasso (Biscuits)
- MJ Delaney – Ted Lasso (The Hope That Kills You)
Directing for a drama series
- Julie Anne Robinson – Bridgerton (Diamond Of The First Water)
- Benjamin Caron – The Crown (Fairytale)
- WINNER: Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (War)
- Liz Garbus – The Handmaid’s Tale (The Wilderness)
- Jon Favreau – The Mandalorian (Chapter 9: The Marshal)
- Steven Canals – Pose (Series Finale)
Directing for a limited series
- Thomas Kail – Hamilton
- Michaela Coel and Sam Miller – I May Destroy You (Ego Death)
- Sam Miller – I May Destroy You (Eyes, Eyes, Eyes, Eyes)
- Craig Zobel – Mare Of Easttown
- WINNER: Scott Frank – The Queen’s Gambit
- Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad
- Matt Shakman – WandaVision