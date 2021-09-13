Alanis Morissette makes rape claim in new documentary







The Canadian musician, singer, songwriter and actor, Alanis Morissette has claimed in her new HBO documentary, Jagged, that she was raped at the age of 15.

In the documentary, it has been reported that Morissette discussed multiple instances of rape and sexual abuse when she was a teenager, as described by the Washington Post. “It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimisation on my part,” she said in the film. “I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15’. Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all paedophiles. It’s all statutory rape’”.

Morissette discussed how such claims had also gone unheard, noting, “It kind of fell on deaf ears” before explaining, “You know a lot of people say ‘why did that woman wait 30 years? And I’m like fuck off. They don’t wait 30 years. No one was listening or their livelihood was threatened or their family was threatened”.

As the musician rightly points out, “The whole ‘why do women wait’ thing? Women don’t wait. Our culture doesn’t listen”.

Such comments in the new HBO show join the thoughts on mental health she outlined in 2020, saying, “If I didn’t have a whole team of therapists throughout my life, I don’t think I’d still be here”.

Directed by Alison Klayman, Jagged tracks the extraordinary career of the musician, with the film due to be broadcast by HBO following a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

