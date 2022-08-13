Huge audience backlash after The 1975 replace Rage Against the Machine as Reading and Leeds headliners









Following news that Rage Against the Machine have pulled out as Reading and Leeds headliners, it has been announced that The 1975 will replace them in the main stage slot at the eleventh hour.

Zach de la Rocha injured his leg during the second show of Rage Against the Machine’s long awaited return to the live stage in Chicago. He subsequently performed the remaining dates of the North American leg of the tour from a seated position. However, after medical guidance, the band has had to cancel the UK and European legs, which had included the headline slots at Reading and Leeds Festivals.

As such, Reading and Leeds were in need of a new act to fill the slot, and now The 1975 have been confirmed to be taking Rage Against the Machine’s place. The 1975 are beginning their live stage comeback next weekend in Japan at the Summer Sonic festival. This means that they should be firing on all cylinders by the time the Reading and Leeds shows come around.

The 1975 are touring in anticipation of the release of their new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which is scheduled for release on October 14th. The band had only recently headlined the Reading and Leeds Festival back in 2019.

The festivals are taking place on the August bank holiday weekend with The 1975 now set to perform alongside co-headliners Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey and Bring Me The Horizon.

The announcement of the 1975’s headline performance has drawn a considerable audience backlash from those set to be attending Reading and Leeds.

The Twitter announcement from the festival’s official account has seen over 1600 quote tweets, with many expressing their disappointment and disbelief at the news, while others have said they would like to discuss refund options for their tickets as per the company’s terms and conditions.

We heard you 👀 @the1975 will now be headlining #RandL22 🤩🔥 Don’t say we never treat you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/c8DzAcbVfN — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 12, 2022