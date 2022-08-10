Check out Arctic Monkeys live return setlist









“If I could be someone else for a week, I’d spend it chasing after you,” Alex Turner croons in the old Arctic Monkeys Humbug classic ‘Potion Approaching’. It’s a belting tune and many fans sadly thought it had been retired from their live sets, but last night, during their return in Turkey, it was dusted down and presented once more.

The boys opened with ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ in a set that was filled mostly with tunes from AM, and perhaps surprisingly given the amount of time that they have been away and the amount of time they have spent in the studio, didn’t debut any new tracks.

Nevertheless, fans at the Zorlu Center in Istanbul, Turkey were far from disappointed. The brimming excitement and enthusiasm is so palpable in the ‘Potion Approaching’ below that even your walls start to drip with sweat through a phone screen.

Throughout the rest of the show, the Sheffield rockers played seven tracks from AM, four from Favourite Worst Nightmare, four from Humbug, two from Suck it and See, two from Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino, and two from their iconic debut.

Notably, the sound was rather rockier than the lounge-lizard ways of their previous tour. Whether this heavier turn is indicative of where the next album goes remains to be seen, all we can do is watch this space [wink]…

You can check out the full setlist and video highlights from the show below.

Arctic Monkeys live return setlist:

Do I Wanna Know? Brianstorm Snap Out of It Crying Lightning Teddy Picker Potion Approaching Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino (Extended intro) Arabella Fireside Pretty Visitors Library Pictures Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair The View From the Afternoon Do Me a Favour One Point Perspective One for the Road 505 Encore: Cornerstone I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor R U Mine?

