Rage Against The Machine cancel 2022 UK and European tour









Rage Against the Machine sadly announced that they are cancelling the UK and European legs of their current tour. After making a return to the stage, following an 11-year absence, their forthcoming shows, including the Reading and Leeds festivals, will no longer take place.

During the second show of their long-awaited return, frontman Zach de la Rocha injured his leg. He had continued performing in the North American leg of the tour but had to be seated during the dates after the night in Chicago.

A post on the band’s official social media accounts read: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against the Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.”

The post continued: “Rage Against the Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 & 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery. We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.”

The band have urged any fans that currently have tickets to any of their headline shows to contact their point of purchase for a refund.

This means that the following tour dates have now been cancelled:

August

24 – Royal Highlands Centre, Edinburgh

26 – Leeds Festival, Leeds

28 – Reading Festival, Reading

30 – Rock en Seine Festival, Paris, France

September

1 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

3 – Expo Plaza, Hannover, Germany

5 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

8 – Andalucia Big Festival – Sacaba Beach, Malaga, Spain

10 – Mad Cool Sunset – Espacio Mad Cool, Madrid, Spain

13 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

15 – Tauron Arena, Kraków, Poland

17 – Zagreb Arena, Zagreb, Croatia

19 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic