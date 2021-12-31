Watch Foo Fighters' huge 2021 Madison Square Garden concert









Rock legends Foo Fighters have made the footage of their summer show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, available to watch in full for free.

The huge show took place on June 20th and was the venue’s first since the pandemic called a halt to mass gatherings. The show was attended by 15,000 people, all of whom had to prove that they were full vaccinated before entry.

The band played a mixture of hits and more recent tracks, and it went down a storm. In addition, they played a rendition of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ alongside comedian Dave Chappelle, and also covered The Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’. Clocking in at nearly three hours, the show was titanic.

Tragically, two days prior to the event, the band’s manager of 12 years, Andy Pollard, passed away and so the performance was dedicated to him.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the convert, though. Protestors gathered outside Madison Square Garden, who opposed the band’s stringent policy of only playing to fully vaccinated audiences.

In terms of Covid-19, earlier this month, Foo Fighters also cancelled their huge gig at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances”. Organisers of the event explained that the band were “unable to travel” due to medical issue, but no further information was provided.

Watch the set below.

Foo Fighters Madison Square Garden setlist:

‘Times Like These’

‘The Pretender’

‘Learn to Fly’

‘No Son of Mine’

‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’

‘Shame Shame’

‘Rope’

‘Run’

‘My Hero’

‘These Days’

‘Medicine at Midnight’

‘Walk’

‘Somebody to Love’ (Queen cover)

‘Monkey Wrench’

‘Arlandria’

‘Breakout’

‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover) (with Dave Chappelle) (Band live debut)

‘All My Life’

‘Aurora’

‘This Is a Call’

‘Best of You’

‘Making a Fire’

‘You Should Be Dancing’ (Bee Gees cover) (Band live debut)

‘Everlong’