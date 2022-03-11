The 10 most expensive movies ever made:









The world of filmmaking covers each and every facet of the industry, from the smallest independent film about a domestic argument to a goliath blockbuster about an alien invasion, it’s the variety of cinema that makes it one of the most exciting creative mediums. Though, whilst independent movies are often made on a stringent budget, the cost of a major studio summer staple can top $100 million.

However, for this list of the most expensive movies ever made, $100 million would only make up about half of their budget, with the priciest films of all time busting the bank to achieve their cinematic dreams. Even adjusted for inflation, the following ten movies were all released in the past decade, with this fact telling you a lot about how much the movie industry has commercialised in a desperate plea to seize people’s attention.

Despite the behemoth franchises of Star Wars and Marvel, it is surprisingly Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides that takes the crown of the most expensive film of all time, costing $422 to take to the silver screen. The fourth film in the globe-hopping was bound to cost more to make than the predecessors with the on-screen talent demanding more money for their roles and complex CGI sequences taking time and money to complete.

Whilst the Marvel film Avengers: Age of Ultron clocks in at number two with a budget of $386 million, the Pirates of the Caribbean series returns at number three with the 2017 film At World’s End, made for a total of $362.

If the aforementioned list of films tell us anything it’s that a film’s budget does not equate at all to quality, with both Pirates of the Caribbean films failing to impress and Age of Ultron often considered one of the worst films in the Marvel franchise.

Mostly containing films that were released in the 21st century, the only film to feature that was made before 2000 is James Cameron’s Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio which was released in 1997, costing $312 million if it were made today. Made up of superhero movies and franchise staples, you can check out the rest of the list of the most expensive films ever made (adjusted for inflation), below.

The 10 most expensive movies ever made:

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (Rob Marshall, 2011) – $422 million Avengers: Age of Ultron (Joss Whedon, 2015) – $386 million Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (Gore Verbinski, 2007) – $362 million Avengers: Endgame (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) – $356 million Avengers: Infinity War (Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018) – $316 million Titanic (James Cameron, 1997) – $312 million Spider-Man 3 (Sam Raimi, 2007) – $312 million Justice League (Zack Snyder, 2017) – $307 million Tangled (Byron Howard, Nathan Greno, 2010) – $299 million Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (David Yates, 2009) – $292 million

