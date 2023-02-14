The 10 greatest romantic comedies of all time









Too often discarded as a mere ‘guilty pleasure’, romantic comedies have long provided audiences with some of the most popular stories of all time, starring a number of Hollywood’s hunkiest hotties at the helm. Whether we’re talking about Patrick Swayze in Ghost, Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, or Richard Gere in Pretty Woman, rom-coms attract eager audience members looking to spice up their Valentine’s Day with a bit of cinematic foreplay.

Rom-coms aren’t just for cheap Hollywood productions, however, with the malleable genre being used in endless different ways across the history of cinema. Still, one regular fixture of 20th-century genre flicks was to feature an established Hollywood star at the helm, whether it was Audrey Hepburn in Roman Candles, Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes or Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle.

As the genre entered the 21st century, this trend began to die down, with romantic comedies being twisted and contorted, crossing even more genres to diversify the stories they told and the communities they represented. Such led to a number of innovative modern releases, including Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Michael Showalter’s The Big Sick and Chris Rock’s Top Five.

Going back to the dawn of cinema, we’ve compiled our take on the ten greatest romantic comedies ever made, ensuring that your sexy night in is kicked off with a film that is both desperately charming and undeniably hilarious.

The 10 greatest romantic comedies:

10. Harold and Maude (Hal Ashby, 1971)

A great rom-com doesn’t have to feature a chiselled Hollywood star. Hal Ashby’s classic 1971 movie Harold and Maude is a titan of the genre which refuses to abide by cliché. Revolving around an unlikely couple that consists of a suicidal young man in his 20s and an optimistic 79-year-old woman, Ashby’s cult favourite is a moving existential comedy that focuses on the innate need for human connection.

Penned by the writer of 9 to 5 and Silver Streak, Colin Higgins, the hilarious romance is regarded as one of the greatest black comedies of all time for good reason, being a thoroughly enjoyable film with a profound conclusion.

9. Amélie (Jean-Pierre Jeunet, 2001)

Largely known as one of the biggest commercial successes of French cinema, Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s charming 2001 movie Amélie tells the quaint tale of a young woman who decides to help those around her whilst pursuing a loving relationship herself. Played out to Yann Tiersen’s iconic score, Amélie is a sheer joy to watch, being a vibrant celebration of life’s small pleasures and a sweet romance to boot.

With Audrey Tautou in the influential lead role, Amélie became an iconic 21st-century film that brought the magic of vibrant new-wave cinema to modern audiences, visually inspired by the likes of Louis Malle and Jean-Luc Godard.

8. Crazy Rich Asians (Jon M. Chu, 2018)

The most recent movie on our list is the Jon M. Chu romance Crazy Rich Asians, a film that is as enjoyable as it is vitally important. Having suffered from stereotyping throughout cinema, Asian characters take the lead in Chu’s celebrated 2018 film in a story that follows Chu (Constance Wu), a native New Yorker who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family, who are surprisingly wealthy.

With great representation in front of and behind the camera, Crazy Rich Asians is an utter pleasure of a romance, starring some of the greatest contemporary actors, including Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina.

7. 10 Things I Hate About You (Gil Junger, 1999)

Based on the William Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You is a truly smart adaptation, setting the reimagined tale in a high school and drenched in 1990s nostalgia. Telling the story of a popular teenager who can’t go out on a date until her less-stylish older sister does, Gil Junger’s film, written by Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, is a joy to behold and consume, largely thanks to Heath Ledger’s frenetic lead performance.

Dropping all ego for the role of Patrick Verona, Ledger shines alongside the likes of Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik, with the film being a surprise hit with fans across the world.

6. Show Me Love (Lukas Moodysson, 1998)

Written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Lukas Moodysson, Show Me Love tells the story of two teenage girls growing up in a small town who steadily fall in love with each other. As well as a stylistically innovative art film, Moodysson’s room-com is also appropriately funny for a tale of two bored and creatively-stifled teenagers. Warm and authentic, the film is a wonderful expression of the pain and courage that comes with being human.

Receiving critical praise, as well as love from Swedish audiences, the film won ‘Best Feature Film’ at the 1998 Berlin Film Festival and remained a classic of contemporary European cinema, elevated by two marvellous lead performances from Alexandra Dahlström and Rebecka Liljeberg.

5. Gregory’s Girl (Bill Forsyth, 1981)

Growing up is never as glitzy as Hollywood makes it out to be, which is why Bill Forsyth’s classic coming-of-age rom-com Gregory’s Girl is such a classic. A charming recollection of young love, Gregory’s Girl stars a cast of non-professional actors as schoolboys and girls trying to navigate the challenges of adolescence in Cumbernauld, Scotland. The story follows Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair), a gangly teenager who tries to win the heart of Dorothy (Dee Hepburn) by playing on the football team.

With several moments of genuine heart and obscure humour, Forsyth’s film remains a joy to watch and behold, even if there are a few outdated moments that might not fly so well if released today.

4. Clueless (Amy Heckerling, 1995)

When it comes to high school dramas, every film since 1995’s Clueless has attempted to copy it in some shape or form, borrowing its vibrant art direction, snappy script or clever characters. Starring Alicia Silverstone as a rich social climber named Cher, the film tells the story of her efforts to find a boyfriend whilst being a matchmaker in her own right, coaxing two teachers into dating each other as her first act of romance.

Also featuring the likes of Paul Rudd, Brittany Murphy, Donald Faison and Stacey Dash, there’s a reason why Clueless remains such a beloved classic, with the hilarious romantic comedy barely stopping for one minute in its pursuit to entertain.

3. Four Weddings and a Funeral (Mike Newell, 1994)

Sure, the saccharine screenplays of Richard Curtis may not be for everyone, with films like Love Actually and Bridget Jones’s Diary being far too twee for some, the 1994 film Four Weddings and a Funeral gets the most out of the British writer’s talent. Starring Hugh Grant, as the title suggests, the film tells the story of four weddings and a funeral, all attended by Charles, his friends and his potential lover.

A classic of British comedy, Mike Newell’s film features a loveable ensemble that includes Simon Callow, Kristin Scott Thomas, Andie MacDowell and Rowan Atkinson, with each actor bringing their A-game.

2. Broadcast News (James L. Brooks, 1987)

It would be a considerable oversight to make a list of the ten greatest romantic comedies of all time and miss out on the writer and director of Terms of Endearment and As Good as it Gets, James L. Brooks. Though it’s certainly up for debate, we’ve opted for his finest romantic comedy to be Broadcast News, starring William Hurt, Albert Brooks and Holly Hunter, a movie that follows two rival television reporters and the woman who dazzles them both.

Nominated for seven Academy Awards in 1988, including ‘Best Picture’, James L. Brooks’s Broadcast News is considered a classic for a good reason, telling an endearing tale that warms the heart and makes you giggle throughout. What more could you ask for from a rom-com?

1. When Harry Met Sally (Rob Reiner, 1989)

Famously penned by the iconic screenwriter Nora Ephron, Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally is a classic of the genre that has long stood the test of time thanks to its tight script and inspiring performances. With Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan at the helm, the film follows two close friends who have known each other for several years and tentatively decide to engage in a relationship despite fears of ruining their friendship.

Thanks to the remarkable chemistry between the two leads, When Harry Met Sally is effortlessly loveable, telling a genuinely unique story that radiates with personality and charm.