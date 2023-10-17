The 10 greatest murder ballads:









Murder ballads, though now considered creatively captivating and dark, originated during the Middle Ages as a means of disseminating current events to the public. These songs served as information channels through which stories of the day were shared among communities, sparking discussions on recent developments.

In contrast to today’s music, where artists often address various crimes in their work for artistic expression, such as The Smiths’ portrayal of the Moors murders in ‘Suffer Little Children’ or Bruce Springsteen’s haunting portrayal of Charles Starkweather’s crimes in ‘Nebraska’, historical songs acted as a distinctive platform for conveying news of criminal activities.

While murder ballads originally surfaced during the Middle Ages, this genre gained substantial recognition within the oral customs of regions like Britain, Ireland, Scotland, and Scandinavia during the 16th and 17th centuries. As predominantly Caucasian European communities migrated to the United States, they found homes in the Appalachian region, where they put down roots in states including New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, the Carolinas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee.

The robust tradition of murder ballads accompanied them on this migration, and these tales, transmitted through generations, were meticulously recorded by European historians. Notably, Francis Child emerged as the most prominent figure among these historians, and his comprehensive collection of ballads served as a cornerstone of the folk tradition in both Europe and America.

Over time, many of these “bloody versicles” (as described by one historian) have faded, but a few, like ‘John Hardy’, ‘Stagger Lee’, ‘Jesse James’, and ‘The Murder of the Lawson Family’, based on real events, became enduring folklore. In contemporary times, the term ‘murder ballad’ often brings to mind Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ 1996 album, which continues the captivating tradition of these tales. However, many more contributions prove to be just as impactful. Let’s dive into a selection.

The 10 greatest murder ballads:

‘Jenny Was a Friend of Mine’ – The Killers

The Killers‘ lead vocalist, Brandon Flowers, credits The Smiths’ singer Morrissey with inspiring him to write about murders and serial killers. His initial exploration of this theme began with the track ‘Sister I’m a Poet’, which served as the B-side to ‘Everyday Is Like Sunday’.

On August 26th, 1986, Jennifer Levin’s body was discovered in New York City’s Central Park. Robert Chambers, later dubbed ‘The Preppy Killer’, initially faced a second-degree murder trial, but the jury’s inability to find sufficient evidence led to a manslaughter guilty plea. The Killers’ song actually focussed on the interrogation of Chambers rather than the murder itself, as Chambers told officers that he didn’t have any motive to kill Levin as “she was a friend of mine.” This line stuck with Flowers, who found it an intriguing line of defence.

‘Suffer Little Children’ – The Smiths

Morrissey delved into one of the most disturbing subjects in his song ‘Suffer Little Children’ — the tragic Moors murders. This track, which served as the closing piece on The Smiths‘ 1984 debut album, symbolised the band’s intent to oppose the glossy mainstream of the synth-driven era, presenting a stark and gritty perspective.

The Moors murders, committed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley between 1963 and 1965, involved the abduction and murder of five children in the Manchester area of England, the hometown of The Smiths. These abductions created widespread fear and anxiety in the region, particularly affecting Morrissey, who grew up in an area similar to one of the victims and was of a similar age at the time.

‘I Just Shot John Lennon’ – The Cranberries

‘I Just Shot John Lennon’ featured on The Cranberries‘ 1993 album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?, which became well-received for its melodic and jangle pop sound. The title refers to the tragic murder of John Lennon, the former member of The Beatles, who was shot and killed by Mark David Chapman in New York City in 1980.

When Chapman was asked what he had just done, he replied: “I just shot John Lennon”. The Cranberries derived the title of the song from this statement. Like several other songs that remember the event, the track concludes with the commentary: “What a sad, and sorry and sickening sight.”

‘Nebraska’ – Bruce Springsteen

“They wanted to know why I did what I did / Sir, I guess there’s just a meanness in this world”, sings Bruce Springsteen, retelling the events that unfolded one fateful evening in January 1958. That night, Charles Starkweather went to collect his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate, from her parents’ home. Before this, Starkweather had already committed the murder of a gas station attendant in the previous November.

However, when Starkweather arrived at the house, Fugate’s parents adamantly denied her permission to leave with him. This denial sent Starkweather into a violent rage, resulting in the tragic deaths of both Fugate’s parents, using a shotgun to murder them and then strangling their two-year-old daughter. Subsequently, he embarked on a destructive spree across Nebraska, joined by Fugate, which led to the tragic murders of eleven innocent individuals. This reign of terror concluded on January 29th when Starkweather voluntarily surrendered to the police, taking complete accountability for the heinous crimes.

‘Henry Lee’ – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

When Nick Cave recorded ‘Henry Lee’, he described it as “a story about the fury of a scorned woman.” The centuries-old song tells the story of Young Hunting, who confesses his love for another woman despite having a child with the woman he’s speaking to. She manipulates him into getting drunk and coming to her room or at least kissing her farewell, only to fatally stab him.

She disposes of his body, sometimes enlisting the help of another woman, and is tormented by a mockingbird. She attempts to lure the bird down but threatens to kill it if it gets too close. When the search for Hunting commences, she either denies his presence or claims he left earlier. Eventually, she admits to the murder to clear her conscience and faces execution by burning at the stake. The song is one of the saddest numbers on Murder Ballads, and is based on a composition originating from 19th century Scotland.

‘The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll’ – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan featured ‘The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll’ on his 1964 album, The Times They Are a-Changin’. The song tells the tragic story of Hattie Carroll’s death in 1963, a Black waitress who was brutally attacked by William Zantzinger in a racially motivated assault. Zantzinger was later found guilty of manslaughter by a panel of judges, receiving a relatively brief prison sentence.

However, Dylan’s rendition did stray somewhat from the factual account. Notably, Dylan incorrectly spelt Zantzinger’s last name and presented certain trial details inaccurately. Some of these discrepancies could be attributed to the fact that Dylan recorded the song shortly after the news broke, wasting no time in bringing it to the recording studio.

‘Riders on the Storm’ – The Doors

The Doors set the stage for this dark and haunting narrative by creating an eerie atmosphere with the sound of falling rain, allowing Jim Morrison to recount this disturbing tale. Texan mechanic Lee Archer had a fateful encounter with Billy Cook, the hitchhiker murderer who robbed him and stole his car. As the stolen vehicle ran out of fuel, Cook posed as a hitchhiker again. He was then picked up by Carl Mosser, along with his wife and three young children. At gunpoint, Cook compelled Mosser to drive aimlessly for 72 harrowing hours before mercilessly killing the entire family, including their dog.

Cook’s violent spree continued as he fled from the pursuing police. He kidnapped and murdered another motorist, Robert Dewey, and later abducted a pair of hunters and a deputy sheriff. He managed to cross the border into Mexico but was eventually apprehended by law enforcement.

‘Delia’s Gone’ – Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash‘s ‘Delia’s Gone’, initially released in 1962 and later revisited in 1994, draws inspiration from the tragic murder of 14-year-old Delia Green in Savannah, Georgia, back in 1900. As a testament to the enduring power of folk narratives, ‘Delia’s Gone’ was a song that had been woven into the tapestry of pop culture over generations. Its dark tale passed down through time until it finally found its way to the Man in Black.

In this song, Cash breathed new life into the age-old story of Delia’s murder, using his distinctive voice and storytelling prowess to create a captivating and chilling narrative. The ballad exemplifies the enduring impact of murder ballads on American music, connecting the past with the present through haunting tales of real-life events.

‘Goodbye Earl’ – The Chicks

The Chicks‘ ‘Goodbye Earl’ tells a darkly comedic story about two close friends, Mary Ann and Wanda, who devise a plan to get rid of Mary Ann’s abusive husband, Earl, who has been physically mistreating her. Together, they poison Earl with black-eyed peas laced with toxic substances and then bury him in the backyard. They later opened a successful roadside café called ‘Earl’s Gotta Die’, serving food made from black-eyed peas.

The Chicks’ rendition of the song received critical acclaim and became one of their signature tracks. Its upbeat and catchy melody contrasts with the dark subject matter, making it a unique and thought-provoking song in the country music genre, evoking similar complexities in the realm of revenge and justice as films like Thelma and Louise.

‘Long Black Veil’ – Lefty Frizzell

Danny Dill and Marijohn Wilkin penned ‘Long Black Veil’ for country artist Lefty Frizzell. The song’s storyline revolves around the narrator, who tragically goes to his grave with a dark secret. Wrongfully accused of a murder he did not commit, the narrator was having an extramarital affair with his best friend’s wife during the time of the crime. Rather than disclose his alibi, he takes the truth to his death.

The song also gained significant popularity when Johnny Cash added to his murder ballad discography and released his own version in 1965, which helped solidify the song’s status as a country standard. Over the years, it has been covered by numerous artists from various music genres, becoming an iconic piece of American music history.