From Foals to Pink Floyd: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome back to Far Out's new weekly vinyl corner feature, where we bring you a selection of some of our favourite records, some bargain deals to look out for and some irresistible limited-edition releases.

In 2021, the vinyl resurgence, which has been simmering to a boil over the past decade, observed another milestone year as vinyl sales outsold CDs for the first time in three decades. The return to records has been on a steady climb since MP3 downloads, and streaming services came into the picture in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

In the past decade, music lovers have unanimously agreed that if there’s an album or artist you love, streaming platforms won’t cut the mustard. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t any substitute for.

As you’re here, I’ll assume you, too, are an analogue advocate. Allow me to walk you through our ten hot picks for the week. Today, we have a selection of modern classics from the likes of Four Tet and Arctic Monkeys, as well as some rock classics from Pink Floyd and Talking Heads.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week

Four Tet – New Energy

This week I’m kicking things off with a fantastic electronic selection. Indie multi-instrumentalist turned electro-pioneer Kieran Hebden (aka Four Tet) released his most accessible electronic album to date in his 2017 ninth studio album, New Energy.

The bright and abstract ambient soundscapes bring enough to the table for an entirely engrossing listen throughout the whole 56-minutes but can be just as easily enjoyed as uplifting background music for studying or a sizzling summer party. The album is home to hits like ‘Planet’, ‘SW9 9SL’ and Hebden’s most famous track, ‘Two Thousand and Seventeen’.

Talking Heads – More Songs About Buildings and Food

This is a record that I think deserves more love. More Songs About Buildings and Food was Talking Heads’ second studio album and the first of a run of three fantastic records made in collaboration with production mastermind Brian Eno.

The album saw the band move toward the danceable new wave sound that they would build upon moving toward their 1980 funky masterpiece, Remain In Light. Highlights include the cover of Al Green’s ‘Take Me to the River’, ‘The Big Country’ and ‘Girl Want to Be with the Girls’.

Foals – Life Is Yours

This week I bring you the brand new record by Oxford indie group Foals. The album was released just two days ago and captures the summery feeling perfectly, whether that’s heading out for a night with friends or lazing about in the garden for a relaxed barbecue.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis described the new album as “our idea of a going out record. We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

This is a must for any respectable rock collection. The Sheffield-based band broke the mould from the off with this stellar debut album. The album was emphatic upon its release thanks to the pre-dating singles ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and ‘When The Sun Goes Down’.

After its release, the radiowaves went berzerk with the bounty of single-worthy classics littered throughout the rest of the album, including ‘Fake Tales Of San Francisco’, ‘Dancing Shoes’, ‘Riot Van’ and ‘Mardy Bum’. I’ve never seen this seminal classic sold cheaper than this.

Joy Division – Transmission (12” Single)

If you’re looking for an affordable addition to your collection or a present for a loved one, you can’t go far wrong with this absolute classic from Joy Division on Rhino Records (originally from Factory Records). The 180g pressing has been vouched for in the reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.9/5 stars from 306 reviews.

The iconic artwork designed by Peter Saville appears as a bolt of electricity in a dark world, much like the music inside. The classic single, ‘Transmission’, on the A-side was never included in either of Joy Division’s two studio albums and is joined by ‘Novelty’ on the B-side.

Echo & The Bunnymen – Songs to Learn and Sing

If I were to pick out the best Echo & The Bunnymen album, I would pick out their 1984 masterpiece, Ocean Rain. But the rest of the band’s albums contain what I call glimmers of gold. While it would be nice to buy all of the Liverpool band’s records, not all of us have the financial backing for that.

Therefore, while I’m not usually one to buy compilations, this is one of the few times I would make an exception. Originally released in 1985, Songs to Learn and Sing perfectly bundles together all of what the Bunnymen were about in a bitesize collection. The album collection hits from the band’s first four albums, from their second single, ‘Rescue’, to ‘The Cutter’ and the anthemic ‘The Killing Moon’. It also includes the breathtaking 1985 single ‘Bring on the Dancing Horses’.

Various Artists – Pulp Fiction (Quentin Tarantino)

For anyone looking to add a film soundtrack disc to their rack, you can’t go far wrong with this classic pick. In 1994, Quentin Tarantino released his magnum opus in Pulp Fiction. The film starred the likes of John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Harvey Keitel and had a soundtrack just as poignant and memorable as the plot.

This record consists of nine songs that featured in the original film, including ‘Let’s Stay Together’ by Al Green, ‘Jungle Boogie’ by Kool & The Gang, ‘Son Of A Preacher Man’ by Dusty Springfield and ‘Lonesome Town’ by Ricky Nelson. The record also includes a few audio cuts from the film, including Travolta and Jackson’s famous ‘Royale With Cheese’ conversation.

Miles Davis – Kind of Blue [Blue Vinyl Edition]

Even if you’re not much into your jazz music, this one is essential for any discerning collection. Alongside John Coltrane, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Julian’ Cannonball’ Adderley and Wynton Kelly, Davis reimagined the boundaries of jazz music in this timeless classic.

The music’s deeply immersive quality makes it a perfect album for chilling out on a Sunday afternoon. Equally, it can be enjoyed as tranquil background music for a sophisticated dinner party. The special blue pressing seems like a no-brainer at £17.14.

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

Album covers don’t get much more iconic than a man shaking hands with another man who’s on fire, except perhaps for a refracting prism or a pig flying over Battersea Power Station. Let’s face it, Pink Floyd came up with some pretty groundbreaking cover art. But focusing on the music, this album is an absolute corker.

Wish You Were Here is home to the classic acoustic title track and the two-piece epic, ‘Shine on You Crazy Diamond’, which was written about the band’s estranged and mentally ill founding frontman, Syd Barrett. I’ve picked this one out today because, at the recently reduced price of £17.09, I’ve never seen it cheaper.

Keith Richards – Main Offender [Limited Deluxe Edition]

This is one for the devoted fans of The Rolling Stones’ charismatic lead guitarist, Keith Richards. The seminal sol album has been released on a limited run as never before. The double vinyl edition comes complete with live versions of some of the album’s tracks as well as some live Rolling Stones favourites.

For the big Keef fans among us, the records are joined by CD counterparts, copies of set lists, drawings, an autobiographical booklet, and guitar picks. This special release has recently been reduced from £102.97 to £79.99, so perhaps now is the perfect time to get that belated Father’s Day gift.

