John Coltrane's 'My Favorite Things' gets 60th anniversary reissue









As a means of celebrating the 60th anniversary of John Coltrane’s My Favorite Things, Rhino has pencilled a reissue of the album that will be released on May 20th. My Favorite Things 60th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available on CD and vinyl, and was remastered from the original tapes and features new stereo and mono mixes. The mono mixes were once thought to be lost, which makes its inclusion more of a surprise.

The double album will be a replica of the original record sleeve that contains a booklet, replete with photographs and new liner notes penned by famous music journalist and author Ben Ratliff. “For a record that so many people listened to, the LP version of ‘My Favorite Things’ travels impressively far; it demonstrably goes somewhere,” Ratliff wrote. “It also remains ambivalent through its juxtaposition of E major and E minor. It spins you around; it gives you enough of the pleasant impression, sometimes, that you don’t know where you are or what song you’re in. It is a remarkable cross of extremism and tact.”

Released in March 1961, My Favourite Thing proved to be the first time Coltrane performed saxophone, including a shimmering makeover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein for The Sound of Music musical favourite. Coltrane later claimed that ‘My Favourite Things’ was his personal favourite of the tunes he had recorded. He particularly enjoyed the slow “not at all unpleasant” waltz that seeps into the instrumental passages. Coltrane died in 1967 at the relatively youthful age of 40. He won a posthumous Pulitzer Prize in 2007 and was canonized by the African Orthodox Church.

Coltrane claimed in 1964 that his musical talents rose from a prayer he said in silence to his God. In one of his last interviews, Coltrane claimed that he aspired to be a force for good, not evil. Coltrane toured with Miles Davis for a number of years, before carving his own path as a solo musician. Davis claims that Coltrane was the voice he needed as a tenor to set off his personal voice.

Stream ‘My Favourite Things’ by John Coltrane below.