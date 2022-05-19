







We get what it’s like, the weekend quickly rolls around and after a week of scrolling through the same TV show and you fancy some new content to go along with your Rogan Josh and glass of vino. But, let’s be honest, the layout of some of these streaming services (we’re looking at you Amazon Prime and NOW TV) is pants, shoving the latest of their original projects in your face while you desperately try to look past its massive presence.

From modern horrors to brand new TV series, this week of content seems to have something for everyone, whether you’re wanting to sit down for a night of mindless thrills, or fancy a bit of an arthouse treat.

This week’s list of the best new releases to stream this weekend includes a brand new animation from Disney in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers with Andy Samberg and Seth Rogen, as well as Amazon’s latest sci-fi series Night Sky with Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. With these and eight other content choices for you this weekend, check out our list, below.

The 10 best new releases to stream this weekend:

10. Halloween Kills (2021) – NOW TV – May 20th

The second instalment in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy, Halloween Kills arrives on Now TV just in time for the weekend on Friday, May 20th.

Based on the characters of John Carpenter’s classic horror film of the 1980s, Gordon Green has done a good job of updating Mike Myers for modern audiences. The latest film from the series sees the surviving victims of Myers’ murders form a mob to end the killers reign once and for all. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer, if you fancy a bit of horror this weekend, Halloween Kills is one of your best bets.

9. Donnie Darko (2001) – Shudder – Available now

Those who have the horror streaming service Shudder will be able to enjoy the influential 2001 movie Donnie Darko, directed by Richard Kelly and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Patrick Swayze.

Creating a story following a troubled teenager who narrowly escapes a bizarre accident before being plagued by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit, Kelly pushes the envelope of science fiction by synthesising the genre together with a compelling coming of age tale. It’s an elaborate story that manages to access a truth about the sentiment of modern-day youth that seems more pertinent now than it was in 2001. Give it a go.

8. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) – Disney+ – May 20th

A brand spanking new release, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers from Disney, sees the emphatic return of chipmunks Chip and Dale, this time in the world of live action. With a glittering cast that includes John Mulaney, Will Arnett and Kiki Layne among many others, this new movie looks much like Wreck it Ralph and the recent Space Jam movie, mashing together several different characters and franchises.

Early reviews of the movie suggest that Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers could be better than the trailer suggests, so if you’re after something light, give it a whirl.

7. Love, Death + Robots: Volume 3 (2022) – Netflix – May 20th

The beloved animated series Love, Death + Robots is back for a third series with Netflix, with fans of the show eager to see what random adventures the new season will offer. Having been to wondrous universes in the past series, as well as grounded sci-fi adventures, there’s no telling where the screenwriters of Love, Death + Robots will take you, making it all the more enjoyable.

Made up of nine separate episodes, each one exists in its own separate universe and boasts a short story that is sure to feed your creative juices.

6. On Tour (2010) – MUBI – May 21st

For all the fans of arthouse cinema, MUBI should be a staple of your streaming services, offering a new movie every day, whilst simultaneously another one expires. The film of choice for May 21st is the 2010 movie On Tour, a strange comedic road movie following a TV producer who returns to France with a group of burlesque dancers ready to take Paris by storm.

A French movie starring Mathieu Amalric, Damien Odoul and the burlesque star Dirty Martini, this foreign film is sure to provide many a laugh.

5. Night Sky (2022) – Amazon Prime – May 20th

A brand new sci-fi series from Amazon Prime, Night Sky could be the boost the streaming service needs to compete with the big guns of Netflix and Disney+. Starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, the series follows Franklin and Irene York, a couple who discover a peculiar doorway in their back garden that leads to a strange, deserted planet where mystery and adventure await.

Having plugged a good amount of money into the project, Amazon hopes it’s the next big thing, even if the trailer isn’t giving us much hope.

4. The Transporter (2002) – Disney+ – May 20th

Everyone likes a bit of Jason Statham, and if you don’t, we don’t believe you. One of his most successful movies was his 2002 breakthrough film The Transporter, following the action star as Frank Martin, a man hired to transport packages to and from unknown clients. Though, once one of these packages starts moving, complications arrive for Statham, with the hero brandishing fists and guns.

Hitting Disney+ on May 20th, The Transporter may be the perfect film for a group of mates on a Friday night.

3. Jackass 4.5 (2022) – Netflix – May 20th

Jackass Forever proved a strangely enjoyable ride when it was released earlier this year, proving that there was still money to be made in mindless pranks and heartwarming comradery. Packed with unseen moments, interviews, outtakes and much more, Jackass 4.5 hits Netflix on May 20th, following in the tradition of all previous movies in the series. For fans of the latest movie, this is a must watch.

If you’re up for seeing more of the painful and hilarious stunts of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and Ehren McGhehey then this one’s for you.

2. In the Fade (2017) – MUBI – May 22nd

The second MUBI release on this list goes to In the Fade, dropping on the streaming platform on Sunday, May 22nd. Winning Best Actress at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, the film stars Diane Kruger as Katja, a woman seeking revenge after the death of her husband and son in a savage bomb explosion. Part drama and part crime thriller, this Palme d’Or nominee is both a genuinely terrific and enthralling ride.

Directed by Fatih Akin, In the Fade is destined to become a classic in the near future, watch it this weekend to get ahead of the crowd.

1. Lost in La Mancha (2002) – Britbox – Available Now

Lost in La Mancha is the perfect example of a documentary about a film that is far more interesting than the film itself, breaking down the chaotic efforts of Terry Gilliam to make the movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. Much like Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse that details the struggles of Francis Ford Coppola in making Apocalypse Now, Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe’s documentary does the exact same, shedding some extraordinary light on the filmmaking process.

Featuring the likes of Johnny Depp, Orson Welles and Jeff Bridges as the narrator, this extraordinary film is not to be missed.