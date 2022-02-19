When Jake Gyllenhaal took over directing duties from Michael Bay on 'The Ambulance' set









The jury is out as to whether Michael Bay is a cinematic genius or an action fan who got lucky, making genuine thrillers such as The Rock and Bad Boys in amongst catastrophic critical flops like Pain & Gain, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Pearl Harbour.

Becoming something of a modern movie making meme, countless jokes have been made about Bay’s inability to produce a film without countless explosions and frenzied machine gunfire.

His brand new film named Ambulance stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as two brothers who steal an ambulance after their daring heist goes wrong. Though, whilst this is undoubtedly Michael Bay’s movie, recent reports have revealed that Gyllenhaal took over the production limelight for just a few moments, directing several scenes from the brand new film, following in the footsteps of his filmmaking sister Maggie Gyllenhaal.

In conversation with Esquire, Abdul-Mateen told the magazine that Gyllenhaal “loves the camera,” adding, “There were times when he would take the camera from Mike [Bay] and then you look around and Jake is shooting the scene”. A movie ‘first’ for Abdul-Mateen, the actor was surprised at Gyllenhaal’s confidence, asserting “I’m curious about those things, but I would never ask the director if I could shoot a scene”.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal told the magazine that working with Michael Bay wasn’t always the smoothest ride, revealing the director “can be brash and he can be awkward”.

The film itself also features the likes of Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’Donnell, and Moses Ingram, with Michael Bay’s latest joyride set to hit cinemas on April 8th, 2022. Check out the bombastic trailer, below.