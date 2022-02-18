Jake Gyllenhaal opens up about Taylor Swift’s new version of ‘All Too Well’









Jake Gyllenhaal has finally shared his thoughts about the extended version of Taylor Swift’s 2012 single ‘All Too Well’, a song that was apparently written about the pair’s relationship and eventual breakup.

The updated version of ‘All Too Well’ is taken from Swift’s re-recorded cut of 2012’s Red, which was released last year. The original track was shortened to five-and-a-half minutes from the initial ten to appear on Red. The new version of ‘All Too Well’ also features additional verses and was released alongside a bespoke short film.

Taylor Swift and have historically claimed that the lyrics for ‘All Too Well’ were influenced by the singer’s relationship with actor Gyllenhaal, which lasted between October 2010 and March 2011. Now, following the release of the extended version, rumours are flying once again. In light of the renewed speculation surrounding the song, Gyllenhaal recieved a wave of hate on his social media channels, forcing him to turn off comments on his Instagram account.

Speaking to Esquire, Gyllenhaal opened up about ‘All Too Well’, stating: “It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans,” the actor began. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that”.

Later on, Gyllenhall considered the role celebrities play in ensuring their followers do not bully or harass other individuals online: “At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” Gyllenhaal said.

He went on to add: “That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can – or should, even – take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme”.

Gyllenhaal concluded the interview by asking: “Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having.”

Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) 2021 in an attempt to regain control of her catalogue after the original master recordings were sold off without her permission.