Jake Gyllenhaal to star in and produce heist thriller 'Cut And Run'









Jake Gyllenhaal is to star and produce in the upcoming film Cut And Run. The actor recently starred in Michael Bay’s bombastic heist thriller Ambulance, but is now ready to dive into the world of high-speed pursuits once again. It’s been confirmed that he’s signed on for Cut And Run, an exciting heist thriller that sounds like Heat, just on water.

It was the mind behind 2008’s Eagle Eye, John Glenn, who devised the concept for the film as a spec script, and now New Republic Pictures have purchased the rights to the film following a bidding war.

The story follows a group of thieves who use high-powered speedboats to rob the super-yachts of the filthy rich. However, things go wrong for the group when they steal from the wrong group of people. Combining Heat and the Ocean’s movies, Cut And Run looks to be a compelling outing for Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal will produce the film under his Nine Stories Productions banner, alongside Glenn, the founder of New Republic, Brian Oliver as well as the company’s President, Bradley Fischer.

On paper, the partnership between Gyllenhaal and Glenn is a strong one. Gyllenhaal is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee who recently starred in films such as The Guilty and Spider-Man: Far from Home. As for Glenn, his credits include Hatfields & McCoys, The Lazarus Project and Allegiance. He’s also currently working on a TV adaptation of The House on Hoarder Hill for Sam Raimi.

The partnership between New Republic and Gyllenhaal for Cut And Run comes as little of a surprise. They have a first-look deal with Nine Stories, and they recently partnered with the Hollywood polymath for Ambulance, which is due for release on April 8th. The two parties are also expected to produce a feature-length adaptation of Oblivion Song, the lauded graphic novel by Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici.

Watch the trailer for Ambulance below.