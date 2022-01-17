Jake Gyllenhaal joining Guy Ritchie for new war movie









Guy Ritchie operates as part influential British filmmaker and part excessive parody, with his films often striking this same balance of quality and ridicule. Having made the likes of revolutionary modern gangster films Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels at the end of the 1990s, in contemporary Hollywood, Ritchie has often fallen short with the likes of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Gentlemen.

Recently releasing Wrath of Man starring Jason Statham, Ritchie is ready for his next film, with MGM and Amazon striking a significant deal for the international rights to his upcoming, untitled project about the war in Afghanistan. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, filming is set to start on January 24th in Alicante, Spain, with an ensemble cast set to be announced closer to the film’s release date.

Budgeted at $55 million, the brand new action-thriller will follow Gyllenhaal as Sgt. John Kinley, a soldier on his last tour of duty when he joins forces with a local interpreter to secure an area. Ambushed whilst out on patrol, the sergeant is injured, forcing the interpreter, Ahmed, to carry him home. A story of justice, loyalty and redemption follows as the friendship between the two characters is explored and forces outside of their control complicate the situation.

STX, who are handling the sales and marketing for the upcoming film, told Deadline, “This will be our third collaboration with Guy and STX is proud to be in a position to support extraordinary filmmakers like him, especially when working with such strong material”. Reciprocating the excitement, Ritchie added, “Jake Gyllenhaal is a fantastic talent. At last I have found a perfect project on which we can collaborate”.

Take a look at the trailer for Wrath of Man, below, featuring Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Andy Garcia and Post Malone.