Jack Antonoff labels Damon Albarn's comments on Taylor Swift 'Trumpian'









Producer du jour, Jack Antonoff has discussed the recent debate surrounding Damon Albarn’s controversial comments about Taylor Swift. In a new interview, Antonoff shared his thoughts on both Albarn and Swift and he was quick to defend the Red singer.

Appearing on The What, a podcast hosted by Brad Steiner, Antonoff was promoting his appearance at Bonnaroo 2022. However, at one point, the conversation turned to Albarn and Swift after the topic of songwriting came up.

Albarn, released his solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows back in November, was interviewed by the LA Times in January to promote the new record and his upcoming shows. However, during the interview, Albarn falsely claimed that Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs and that being a co-writer “doesn’t count”.

“Obviously, it’s completely absurd and everyone knows that,” Antonoff said regarding Albarn’s comments. “You’re talking about one of the greatest songwriters of our generation who has her name as the only name on many songs. You don’t need me to explain it – it’s fact.”

Antonoff didn’t stop there, though. He compared Albarn to former US President Donald Trump, the man behind phrases such as ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’.

“I don’t like it when artists take almost this Trumpian approach of just making things up,” he said. “I don’t care if Damon Albarn or anyone likes or doesn’t like something, but to unequivocally make a statement that isn’t true… not to get to deep on it, but isn’t that kind of everything that’s wrong with our world at the moment? People talking about shit that they have no clue about?”.

Antonoff then compared Albarn with his former rival, ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. “You wanna go full Liam Gallagher and be like, ‘This person sucks, that person sucks’? Whatever, do you,” he stated. “But to launch this weird, baseless [claim] with this bravado that it’s fact… maybe before you say that, you should shut the fuck up.”

It’s no surprise that Antonoff defended Swift so strongly. He’s worked with the pop star on her last five studio albums, as well as the new re-recordings of Fearless and Red, so it’s safe to say he knows her artistry better than most.

Watch Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film, below.